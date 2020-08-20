Core One Labs Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2020 / Core One Labs Inc. (CSE:COOL)(OTCQX:CLABD)(Frankfurt:LD62) (WKN: A2P8K3) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, effective immediately, Mr. Geoff Balderson has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer and Secretary of the Company. Mr. Balderson has an extensive background in business and has worked in the capital markets for over 20 years. He currently acts as an officer and director of multiple TSX Venture and Canadian Securities Exchange listed companies. Mr. Balderson is the President of Harmony Corporate Services Ltd., a Vancouver based company that provides administrative services to publicly listed companies. Prior to this he was an Investment Advisor with two Canadian investment dealers. Mr. Balderson is a graduate of the Sauder School of Business at the University of British Columbia.

About Core One Labs Inc.

Core One Labs Inc. is a technology company that licenses its technology to a state-of-the-art production and packaging facility located in Southern California. The Company's technology produces infused strips (like breath strips) that are not only a safer, healthier option to other forms of delivery but also superior bioavailability of cannabis constituents. Some strips will also include supplemental co-active ingredients such as nutraceuticals, vitamins and peptides. The technology provides a new way to accurately meter the dosage and assure the purity of selected product.

