Core Lithium (ASX:CXO) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Core Lithium's (ASX:CXO) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Core Lithium is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.021 = AU$8.2m ÷ (AU$503m - AU$121m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Core Lithium has an ROCE of 2.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Metals and Mining industry average of 9.1%.

In the above chart we have measured Core Lithium's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Core Lithium here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We're delighted to see that Core Lithium is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 2.1% which is a sight for sore eyes. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Core Lithium is utilizing 1,359% more capital than it was five years ago. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. The current liabilities has increased to 24% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. Keep an eye out for future increases because when the ratio of current liabilities to total assets gets particularly high, this can introduce some new risks for the business.

In Conclusion...

To the delight of most shareholders, Core Lithium has now broken into profitability. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Core Lithium we've found 2 warning signs (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

