Core inflation highest in 31 years in blow to mortgage holders - latest updates

The Office for National Statistics has released its latest data on the speed of rising prices across the UK - ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Underlying inflation hit its highest level in 31 years last month in a blow to mortgage holders ahead of the Bank of England’s interest rate decision tomorrow.

The consumer prices index remained flat at 8.7pc in May, higher than economists expectations of a drop to 8.4pc.

However, core inflation, which strips out volatile measures like food and energy prices, increased to 7.1pc from 6.8pc in April, its highest level since 1992.

Bank of England decision-makers, who will convene to set interest rates tomorrow, often focus more intently on the core inflation figures rather than the headline inflation number.

The Monetary Policy Committee is widely expected to raise rates by 0.25 percentage points, with markets speculating over the possibility of a larger rise and how high rates could go.

It comes as homeowners face surging borrowing costs, with the average rate for a two-year fixed mortgage deal increasing to 6.07pc on Tuesday, according to Moneyfacts.

07:35 AM BST

'Possible' Bank of England will go for 50 basis point increase

The increase in core inflation puts more pressure on the Bank of England to get control of the economy as price rises persist.

Paul Dales, UK chief economist at Capital Economics, said:

The problem is that the recent surge in core inflation and the reacceleration in wage growth shows that domestic inflationary pressures are still strengthening. This suggests the Bank may have more work to do than the Fed or ECB. We think a 25bps rise in interest rates tomorrow alongside some hawkish noises will be followed in the coming months by two more hikes to a peak of 5.25pc. But it is possible that the Bank will raise rates by 50bps tomorrow and will need to hike rates above 5.25pc to get on top of core inflation.

07:27 AM BST

Pound makes gains as core inflation rises

The pound spiked as data showed core inflation accelerated in May, but then reversed gains as concerns flared over the Bank of England’s ability to protect the economy from stagnating.

Sterling has risen 0.1pc against the dollar at $1.276, have spiked above $1.279.

Against the euro, the pound was up 0.1pc on the day at 85p.

Official data showed consumer inflation rose by 8.7pc year on year in May, showing no change from April’s figure, but above expectations for an increase of 8.4%.

But the core rate, which excludes food, energy, alcohol and tobacco, rose by 7.1pc, above expectations for a reading of 6.8pc.

It keeps the Bank of England under pressure to deliver a big rate rise when it meets later this week, but not so large it tilts the economy into recession.

07:20 AM BST

Benefits bill drives up Government borrowing

The Office for National Statistics has also released data on Government borrowing this morning.

Economics editor Szu Ping Chan has the details:

Britain’s soaring benefits bill drove up public borrowing to its highest May level outside of lockdown, according to official figures, pushing the UK’s debt share above the annual size of the economy for the first time since 1961. The Government borrowed £20bn to plug the gap between tax receipts and public spending in May. This is more than double the £9.4bn borrowed in the same month a year ago, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). It is also the second highest May borrowing since monthly records began in 1993, only behind the first Covid lockdown in May 2020. The ONS also said the UK’s total debt mountain is now 100.1pc of gross domestic product (GDP) exceeding 100pc for the first time since March 1961.

Public sector net borrowing (excluding public sector banks) was £20.0 billion in May 2023.



This was the second highest May since monthly records began, partly because of the cost of the energy support schemes.



This was the second highest May since monthly records began, partly because of the cost of the energy support schemes.

07:12 AM BST

Airfares and second-hand cars keep inflation high

As underlying inflation increased, the Office for National Statistics’ chief economist Grant Fitzner said:

After last month’s fall, annual inflation was little changed in May and remains at a historically high level. The cost of airfares rose by more than a year ago and is at a higher level than usual for May. Rising prices for second-hand cars, live music events and computer games also contributed to inflation remaining high. These were offset by a fall in the cost of petrol. Food price inflation remains high, but the rate has eased slightly this month with costs rising more slowly than this time last year.

07:10 AM BST

'We know how much high inflation hurts families,' says Hunt

After the latest inflation data was released, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said:

We know how much high inflation hurts families and businesses across the country, and our plan to halve the rate this year is the best way we can keep costs and interest rates down. We will not hesitate in our resolve to support the Bank of England as it seeks to squeeze inflation out of our economy, while also providing targeted support with the cost of living.

07:09 AM BST

Core inflation at highest level since 1992

The rate of Consumer Prices Index inflation remained unchanged at 8.7pc in May, the Office for National Statistics said.

But the concern for households up and down the country is the increase in core inflation to 7.1pc, which is closely watched by the Bank of England.

It is at its highest level since 1992.

Annual inflation was little changed in May 2023.



▪️ Consumer Prices Index including owner occupiers’ housing costs (CPIH) rose by 7.9% in the 12 months to May 2023, up from 7.8% in Apr.



▪️ Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rose by 8.7%, unchanged from Apr.



Annual inflation was little changed in May 2023.

07:06 AM BST

Good morning

Mortgage holders have been dealt a blow after underlying inflation increased last month, putting pressure on the Bank of England to continue raising interest rates.

The consumer prices index was flat at 8.7pc in May but the all-important core inflation figure watched by policymakers came in at 7.1pc - ahead of market expectations.

What happened overnight

Asian stocks struggled on Wednesday as a lack of new stimulus steps from Beijing frustrated investors, who were also wondering just how hawkish the world’s most powerful central banker would be later in the session.

Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to give his semi-annual report to Congress later in two days of testimony and is sure to be questioned on whether rates will really rise again in July and peak in a 5.5pc to 5.75pc range as projected.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.8pc, with South Korea off 0.6pc.

Japan’s Nikkei added 0.7pc as the market consolidates three months of hefty gains. A survey showed morale at big Japanese manufacturers firmed in June to stay in positive territory for a second straight month.

Chinese blue chip stocks eased 0.6pc with investors still disappointed by the extent of Tuesday’s rate cuts, which also saw the yuan hit its lowest for the year.

Wall Street stocks retreated Tuesday in their first day of trading after a US public holiday.

All three major US equity indexes ended the session in the red amid signs of weakening global demand.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.7pc to 34,054.07. The broad-based S&P 500 dipped 0.5pc to 4,388.73, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index lost 0.2pc at 13,667.29.