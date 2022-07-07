Core Assets Extends Cu-Skarn and Cu-Mo Porphyry Mineralization to 850 Metres Along Strike at Laverdiere and Mobilizes Drill to Silver Lime

·6 min read

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2022 / Core Assets Corp., ("Core Assets" or the "Company") (CSE:CC) (FSE:5RJ) (OTCQB:CCOOF) is pleased to announce the completion of its Phase I diamond drilling campaign at the Laverdiere Skarn-Porphyry Project ("Laverdiere"),eastern Blue Property ("Property"); Atlin Mining District of NW British Columbia.

Highlights

  • 1,806 metres of HQ-sized diamond drilling over six holes has been completed at the Laverdiere Skarn-Porphyry Project during the 2022 Phase I campaign.

  • LAV22-006 was drilled to the southwest at the North Adit and intersected:

    • Near surface intervals of variably altered granodiorite and endoskarn, hosting chalcopyrite±molybdenite porphyry-style mineralization to 80 metres depth (Figure 1).

    • Marble and chalcopyrite±molybdenite±bornite-bearing, magnetite-serpentine-dominant skarn and endoskarn were observed between 80 and 173 metres depth (Figure 1).

    • Cu-Mo-bearing, potassic altered granodiorite-to-diorite overprinted by a chlorite-sericite dominant alteration assemblage with local skarn and endoskarn persist from 173 metres depth to end of hole (EOH) (352 metres; Figures 1-2).

    • An increase in vein density (magnetite-chlorite-chalcopyrite and coarse k-feldspar-dominant veining) and patchy chalcopyrite mineralization is observed with increasing depth to EOH (Figure 2).

Core Assets Corp., Thursday, July 7, 2022, Press release picture
Core Assets Corp., Thursday, July 7, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 1: Photographs of HQ-sized core intervals from LAV22-006 showing Cu-Skarn and Cu-Mo porphyry style mineralization.

  • Drilling has successfully confirmed massive to semi-massive Fe-Cu skarn in all holes and extended porphyry Cu mineralization along an open strike length of 850 metres between the historic North and South Adits.

  • Drill crews have mobilized to the Silver Lime Project. The 3,500-metre diamond drilling campaign planned for 2022 will begin at the Jackie Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Carbonate Replacement Target immediately.

  • Drilling assays for LAV22-001 and LAV22-002 are expected to be received and released in July.

*All drill core assays are still pending and until assay results are completed and received, any inference of potential copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum grades from the geological descriptions provided in this release are speculative in nature and based on preliminary visual observations only.

Core Assets' President & CEO Nick Rodway commented, "The 2022 Phase I diamond drilling campaign at the Laverdiere Project successfully intersected Cu and Mo skarn and porphyry-style mineralization in every drillhole. The porphyry-style mineralization and alteration we've seen near surface and at depth is a game changer for Laverdiere, and we look forward to planning a more aggressive Phase II deep drilling program for 2023 after receiving this year's assay results. Drill and field crews have now mobilized to the Silver Lime Zn-Pb-Ag-Cu CRD Project."

Core Assets Corp., Thursday, July 7, 2022, Press release picture
Core Assets Corp., Thursday, July 7, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 2: Photographs of HQ-sized core intervals from LAV22-006 showing increasing chlorite-magnetite±chalcopyrite and k-feldspar-dominant vein density near end of hole, hosted in variably altered granodiorite-to-diorite.

Core Assets Corp., Thursday, July 7, 2022, Press release picture
Core Assets Corp., Thursday, July 7, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 3: Historic and 2022 diamond drillhole status, surficial skarn extents, and Cu-bearing rock samples plotted on TauSf geophysics (Conductivity increasing - hot colours; Resistivity increasing or Conductivity decreasing - cold colours). Line A-B illustrates the location of the east-northeast-looking cross-section/3D model in Figure 4.

Core Assets Corp., Thursday, July 7, 2022, Press release picture
Core Assets Corp., Thursday, July 7, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 4: Illustrated and updated 3D Model of the high-grade Fe-Cu-Au skarn at the Laverdiere Project highlighting 2022 drilling progress and plans, skarn mineralization extents, logged downhole lithology from 2022 diamond drilling, and historic diamond drilling.

2022 Diamond Drilling at the Laverdiere Project

1,806 metres of exploratory HQ-sized diamond drilling has been completed at the Laverdiere Skarn-Porphyry Project in June. 2022 drilling efforts successfully confirmed and extended high-grade Fe-Cu-Au skarn, Cu-Mo endoskarn, and associated Cu-Mo porphyry style mineralization for 850 metres along the western flank of Hoboe Creek, and up to 400 metres depth, situated between the historic North and South Adits.

The Laverdiere Project is located proximal to the Llewellyn Fault Zone, coincident with Hoboe Creek in the eastern Blue Property. Laverdiere is characterized as a fine-to-coarse grained and locally massive Fe-Cu-Au-rich skarn (magnetite and/or magnetite-chalcopyrite-dominant±bornite-tetrahedrite-molybdenite-pyrite-pyrrhotite) hosted in dolomitic limestone and marble of the Devonian Boundary Ranges Metamorphic Suite. Along the western side of Hoboe Creek, dolomitic limestone is overlain by thin-bedded calcareous siltstone, quartzite, and schist - all of which are locally folded, dip moderately to the west, and are intruded by an Early Cretaceous post-accretionary granodiorite intrusion of batholith size (Coast Plutonic Complex). The granodiorite is locally foliated, Cu-Mo-bearing, and exhibits potassic alteration in the form of secondary K-feldspar and shreddy biotite after hornblende along the Fe-Cu-Au skarn contact.

The highest-grade skarn occurrences observed at Laverdiere are hosted in dolomitic limestone, near the siltstone contact and along the margins of the granodiorite intrusion. Disseminated and quartz-vein/fracture-hosted chalcopyrite, molybdenite, magnetite, and malachite have been observed in granodiorite outcropping along the Lewellyn Fault Zone (LFZ/Hoboe Creek) for up to 3.9km south from the main Fe-Cu-Au Skarn body (See News Release Dated April 6, 2022).

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

Nicholas Rodway, P.Geo, (Licence# 46541) (Permit to Practice# 100359) is President, CEO and Director of the Company, and qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Rodway supervised the preparation of the technical information in this news release.

About Core Assets Corp.

Core Assets Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in British Columbia, Canada. The Company currently holds 100% ownership in the Blue Property, which covers a land area of111,648.8 ha (~1,116 km²). The project lies within the Atlin Mining District, a well-known gold mining camp located in the unceded territory of the Taku River Tlingit First Nation and the Carcross/Tagish First Nation. The Blue Property hosts a major structural feature known as The Llewellyn Fault Zone ("LFZ"). This structure is approximately 140km in length and runs from the Tally-Ho Shear Zone in the Yukon, south through the Blue Property to the Alaskan Panhandle Juneau Ice Sheet in the United States. Core Assets believes that the south Atlin Lake area and the LFZ has been neglected since the last major exploration campaigns in the 1980's. The LFZ plays an important role in mineralization of near surface metal occurrences across the Blue Property. The past 50 years have seen substantial advancements in the understanding of porphyry, skarn, and carbonate replacement type deposits both globally and in BC's Golden Triangle. The Company has leveraged this information at the Blue Property to tailor an already proven exploration model and believes this could facilitate a major discovery. Core Assets is excited to become one of Atlin Mining District's premier explorers where its team believes there are substantial opportunities for new discoveries and development in the area.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
CORE ASSETS CORP.

"Nicholas Rodway"

President & CEO
Tel: 604.681.1568

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this document which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Forward looking statements in this news release include expectations regarding the pending core assays, including speculative inferences about potential copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum grades based on preliminary visual observations from results of diamond drilling at Laverdiere; that preliminary results of drilling have exceeded the Company's expectations; the Company's plans to further investigate the geometry and extent of the porphyry-skarn continuum at Laverdiere through additional field work and diamond drilling; the proposed diamond drilling program planned for Laverdiere in June 2022; that drilling efforts will aim to confirm and extend certain targets and mineralization on the property; that the Company's exploration model could facilitate a major discovery at the Blue Property; that the Company anticipates it can become one of the Atlin Mining District's premier explorers and that there are substantial opportunities for new discoveries and development in this area. It is important to note that the Company's actual business outcomes and exploration results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include that expectations regarding pending core assays based on preliminary visual observations from diamond drilling results at Laverdiere may be found to be inaccurate; that results may indicate Laverdiere does not warrant further exploration efforts; that the Company may be unable to implement its plans to further explore Laverdiere and, in particular, that the proposed diamond drilling program planned for Laverdiere may not proceed as anticipated or at all; that drilling efforts may not confirm and extend any targets or mineralization on the Laverdiere; that the Company's exploration model may fail to facilitate any commercial discovery of minerals at the Blue Property; that the Company may not become one of Atlin Mining District's premier explorers or that the area may be found to lack opportunities for new discoveries and development, as anticipated; that further permits may not be granted in a timely manner, or at all; that the mineral claims may prove to be unworthy of further expenditure; there may not be an economic mineral resource; that certain exploration methods, including the Company's proposed exploration model for the Blue Property, may be ineffective or inadequate in the circumstances; that economic, competitive, governmental, geopolitical, environmental and technological factors may affect the Company's operations, markets, products and prices; our specific plans and timing drilling, field work and other plans may change; we may not have access to or be able to develop any minerals because of cost factors, type of terrain, or availability of equipment and technology; and we may also not raise sufficient funds to carry out or complete our plans. Additional risk factors are discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for its recently completed fiscal period, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Except as required by law, the Company will not update or revise these forward-looking statements after the date of this document or to revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

SOURCE: Core Assets Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/707728/Core-Assets-Extends-Cu-Skarn-and-Cu-Mo-Porphyry-Mineralization-to-850-Metres-Along-Strike-at-Laverdiere-and-Mobilizes-Drill-to-Silver-Lime

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Otto Porter Jr. will make a huge impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss how the versatile forward will make things easier for Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Nick Nurse (among others). Full episode available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Canadian basketball players relish chance to play at home in Globl Jam U23 tournament

    TORONTO — At a recent meeting of Canada's under-23 basketball teams, players were asked to raise a hand if they'd ever played for Canada at home. Two of the 30-plus players in attendance raised their hands. This week's inaugural Globl Jam tournament isn't just an opportunity to bridge the gap in Canada's national program between the youth and senior squads, but a rare chance for the country's most talented young players to don the Maple Leaf at home. Aaliyah Edwards, one of the two who have play

  • Winnipeg Jets make it official, bringing back Rick Bowness as head coach

    WINNIPEG — Rick Bowness is returning to his roots. The Winnipeg Jets announced the hiring of Bowness as their head coach on Sunday after several days of speculation. The 67-year-old Bowness, who becomes the team's eighth head coach in franchise history and third since the club’s relocation to Winnipeg, began his coaching career with the Jets, culminating in 28 games running the bench to close the 1988–89 season. The former right wing ended his NHL playing career with Winnipeg in the 1982 playoff

  • As sports get back to normal on P.E.I., volunteers become harder to find

    Sports organizations on P.E.I. say they are finding fewer people who are willing to clock in volunteer hours for games. Volunteers are needed to either coach or officiate, but the lack of people with those skill sets has caused disruption in some sports. Baseball P.E.I. was forced to delay one of its leagues this season because there weren't enough coaches, said executive director Rhonda Pauls. "I'm sure that everybody would say that over the pandemic, we all got out of the habit of being out of

  • Trout's slump worsens, Astros strike out 20 to sweep Angels

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout watched as a low sinker grazed the outside corner of the strike zone in the third inning Sunday, rung up once again in a weekend filled with strikeouts. Before trudging back to the dugout he made a face that seemed to scream: Yikes! The Angels star went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep. “Mike Trout is an he is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come ar

  • Canadian Jessica Campbell first female assistant coach in American Hockey League

    Jessica Campbell broke a professional hockey barrier for women as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old from Rocanville, Sask., was named to the Coachella Valley Firebirds coaching staff Tuesday. She joins head coach Dan Bylsma behind the bench of the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate in its inaugural season. Campbell's appointment comes weeks after she was the first woman on a coaching staff at the men's world championship in Finland, where she was an assi

  • Camrose swimmers to compete at International Lifesaving Sport World Championships in Italy

    The small central Alberta city of Camrose is producing some of the best young competitive lifesavers in the country. Five young swimmers from Camrose will be heading to Riccione, Italy for the International Lifesaving World Championships this fall. The sport involves "a variety of competitions to further develop and demonstrate lifesaving skills, fitness and motivation," according to the Lifesaving Society. Canada's youth team will consist of 12 athletes from across the country, including three

  • Volkanovski defends title, beats Holloway again at UFC 276

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alexander Volkanovski defeated Max Holloway for the third time Saturday night, defending his featherweight title by unanimous decision with a dominant striking performance at UFC 276. Volkanovski (25-1) extended his winning streak to 22 fights with a commanding display against Holloway (23-7), the former champion at 145 pounds. Volkanovski executed a sharp boxing game plan against one of the UFC's best punchers, bloodying Holloway's face early on and steadily increasing the puni

  • Blue Jays mourn death of first base coach Mark Budzinski's daughter

    TORONTO — First base coach Mark Budzinski is taking a leave of absence from the Toronto Blue Jays following the death of his daughter. The team announced the passing of Julia Budzinski, who was 17, on Sunday morning. "The Budzinskis have been part of our Blue Jays family over the last four seasons. This devastating loss is felt by our entire organization and we grieve alongside Bud and his family," said Ross Atkins, executive vice president of baseball operations and general manager of the Blue

  • Canada's Vallee wins silver in three-metre springboard to earn second medal at worlds

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canada's Mia Vallee added to her medal haul at the world aquatics championships Saturday. The 21-year-old from Beaconsfield, Que., grabbed her second podium — and the country's third at the event in diving — with a silver in the women's three-metre springboard. Vallee finished with 329.00 points to pick up her second-career medal at the worlds after capturing bronze in Wednesday's one-metre springboard. She sat fifth after three dives Saturday, but moved up to third on her fo

  • JT Poston goes wire-to-wire in John Deere Classic

    SILVIS, Ill, (AP) — J.T. Poston completed a wire-to-wire victory Sunday in the John Deere Classic for his second PGA Tour title and a spot in the British Open. Three strokes ahead entering the day at TPC Deere Run, Poston closed with a 2-under 69 for a three-stroke margin over fellow British Open qualifiers Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Emiliano Grillo. “It is hard,” Poston said. “Wire-to-wire, having the lead for so long that it’s just hard not to think about that fine line all week. I tried to s

  • Julia Budzinski, daughter of Blue Jays first-base coach, died in tubing accident

    TORONTO — Julia Budzinski, the 17-year-old daughter of first-base coach Mark (Bud) Budzinski, died in a tubing accident in Virginia on the weekend. Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources spokesperson Paige Pearson said in a statement that two girls fell off a tube being pulled behind a boat on the James River on Saturday. As the boat operator returned to get them out of the water, the boat hit a wave causing it to be pushed on top of a 17-year-old victim, striking her with the propeller. "It

  • Growlers put halt to winless ways with resounding victory over Rattlers

    It has been a long time coming for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they finally earned their first victory in the CEBL defeating the Saskatchewan Rattlers 83-60 on Sunday in St. John's, N.L. Coming into the game, the expansion team (1-10) had suffered a 51-point loss to the Edmonton Stingers on Thursday in a season that has consisted of both blow outs and tightly-contested losses. The Rattlers (7-5) on the other hand, had their 4-game win streak snapped, which included a 19-point victory over the

  • Kevin Durant Watch: Who the Raptors shouldn't trade for KD

    Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale rank which of the Raptors' core players are most valuable to the team if management is able to swing a deal for Kevin Durant. Full episode is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Should the Leafs make a play for pending free agent Colin White?

    The Ottawa Senators have placed forward Colin White on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a buyout. Despite his history of injury, White is still just 25 years old and could provide useful value for the Maple Leafs at fourth-line centre.

  • Poston eagles 17th, takes 3-shot lead in John Deere Classic

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston made up for two back-nine bogeys with an eagle on the par-5 17th, shooting a 4-under 67 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the John Deere Classic. Trying to complete a wire-to-wire victory after tying for second last week in the Travelers Championship in Connecticut, Poston made a 13 1/2-foot eagle putt on 17. “That was huge kind of going into tomorrow,” Poston said about the eagle. “I wasn’t quite as sharp today off the tee and had to

  • CF Montreal looking for another MLS road victory against Los Angeles Galaxy

    Montreal has never fancied itself as much of a specialist on the road. Last season, the club only managed to win 15 of a possible 42 points away from home, significantly hurting their Major League Soccer playoff fight -- a bid they ultimately lost. However, the club has seemingly turned that around, becoming one of the best away teams in MLS and winning invaluable points in the process. "I don’t know if you can pinpoint one specific thing, I think we just acknowledged that road points are huge i

  • Child helps Brown put new spin on 'Let's go, Brandon' chant

    ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Brandon Brown wanted a way to change the narrative behind the “Let’s go, Brandon” message after his first career NASCAR victory inadvertently fostered a chant that has been used to insult President Joe Biden. Brown found that new message thanks to the family of an 8-year-old child with autism. Brandon Brundidge of Cottage Grove, Minnesota, was on a spring-break trip to Houston in March and saw signs with the “Let’s go, Brandon” slogan. Brundidge believed the signs were

  • Reyes, Greene homer in 9th, send Tigers past Royals 4-3

    DETROIT (AP) — Victor Reyes and Riley Greene hit back-to-back homers in the ninth inning to give the Detroit Tigers a 4-3 win over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday. With one out in the ninth, Reyes tied the game off Royals reliever Joel Payamps (2-2). It was the first homer allowed by Payamps in 26 1/3 innings this season. Greene followed by hitting a ball into the shrubs above the 420-foot sign in centerfield. “This is an awesome feeling,” said Greene, who scored three of Detroit's four runs.

  • De Grasse hopeful he'll be back in top form at the world championships post-COVID

    TORONTO — A month before the world track and field championships, Canada's fastest man was winded just walking up the stairs in his home in Jacksonville, Fla. Andre De Grasse recently returned to full practices after his second bout of COVID-19 interrupted a season that was finally looking up. He said he suffered symptoms such as shortness of breath. The timing was frustrating, coming just as he was finding his form after an early-season foot injury. "I was sleeping on the second floor, so I had