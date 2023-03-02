CORE Advisory Partners Launches Professional Services Division

Strategic Finance Firm Focuses Attention on Supporting the Underserved Nevada Business Community

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2023 / CORE Advisory Partners ("CORE"), a full-service capital markets brokerage firm headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, is pleased to announce the launch of the company's Professional Services Division of the firm. Led by Managing Director Malcolm Morgan, the Professional Services group will provide financing solutions for business professionals, and ultimately the community they support. For those in the medical or legal professions, HOA, and business owners across Nevada and the Western U.S., the division will arrange the much-needed financing for projects enabling the growth of their business. CORE's solutions will provide invaluable support for business owners to purchase or refinance buildings, expand or improve existing space, or purchase equipment to better serve local Nevadans.





"Launching the Professional Services Division of CORE allows us to further address the needs of the underserved Nevada Business Community," said Morgan. "The business community has unique challenges that are often seen as obstacles by large banks and lending institutions. CORE, as a boutique brokerage firm, customizes every client's experience by taking the time to understand their business, their situation, their goals and applies this introspective knowledge to source viable financing solutions. This unique customer-centric process enables CORE to transform the traditional captive borrower relationship to a borrower shopping experience, ensuring the client receives the best financing terms available anywhere in the U.S."

With more than 300,000 private businesses in Southern Nevada, CORE's Professional Services Division is uniquely poised to aid the professional and business community reach their expansion and growth goals. Due to what is viewed by large lending institutions as cash flow and solvency risks, these groups have historically considered private businesses riskier than larger public companies, which limits or eliminates the ability to obtain funding. CORE will serve as the bridge between financing institutions and the business community by elevating the client's brand in the eyes of the lender.

The firm's Professional Services Division arranges financing for professionals in need of financing solutions for the following projects:

Medical Solutions: Financing for new medical practices, expanding or acquiring a practice, and medical equipment needs.

Legal Solutions: Financing that enables attorneys to buy or refinance real estate, renovate or expand existing offices, or staffing increases for better client service.

Business and SBA Solutions: Financing for businesses from all industries.

HOA Solutions: Financing for projects that are a necessary expense for homeowners to help alleviate cash flow pressures, allowing the HOA to maintain adequate reserves and function as desired.

"Reaching Nevada business owners is essential in our mission to aid in the growth of our community," said Francis Abrao, Chief Executive Officer, CORE Advisory Partners. "Doctors, lawyers, HOAs, and business owners are the backbone of our community and country, and we're excited to have added a division to our firm that addresses their unique needs. As CORE combines Professional Services with our existing Capital Markets and Strategic Finance Advisory, the company is poised to assist as a business growth catalyst across all industries."

CORE has access to a nationwide network of hundreds of lenders, allowing them to simultaneously source funds from multiple lenders who have the capability and desire to fund projects within a concise timeline. The firm's role in financing is to shift the lending environment from captive borrower to lenders competing for the client's business. This capital marketing process ensures the client receives the most beneficial rates and financing terms available across the U.S. The Professional Services Division specializes in Real Estate lending from $1M+ and equipment and lines of credit from $100K+.

For more information about CORE Advisory Partners, visit coreadvisorypartners.com.

ABOUT CORE ADVISORY PARTNERS

CORE Advisory Partners ("CORE") is a full-service capital markets brokerage firm that markets, structures, and closes real estate capital solutions on behalf of real estate developers and investors. The firm's Principals have successfully closed more than $3 billion of commercial real estate transactions. CORE specializes in Construction Financing, Value-Add for transitional properties, Permanent Financing for stabilized properties and restructuring. CORE is located at 10801 West Charleston Blvd., Ste. 691, Las Vegas, NV 89135 or online at coreadvisorypartners.com. NMLS# 1824093

