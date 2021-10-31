Core 10 is Amazon’s best-kept secret that fitness lovers need to know about

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Whether you’re a gym rat or a fitness newbie, anyone that likes to get moving knows how important quality activewear is. After all, isn’t everyone after leggings that don’t budge, sports bras that are both comfortable and supportive and styles that are cute enough to wear around town after a workout? If this sounds like you, then you need to meet Core 10.

Core 10 is Amazon’s very own activewear brand designed to take on the day with you — the brand’s tagline is “active fashion for barre and beyond.” And the brand is also about lifting women up: “Empowering women to reach their full potential is at the heart of what we do. Because when you’re wearing Core 10, you’re ready to experience more. Be more. Live more.”

Core 10 offers everything from tops and outerwear to leggings and shorts, so if your workout wardrobe could use a little help, this brand is definitely worth checking out. They even have a vibrant collection with fan-favorite brand Reebok!

Below, shop a few of Core 10’s best sellers that are totally worthy of a spot in your activewear lineup. Plus, the brand is also wallet-friendly — all of the below items are under $50.

These top-rated leggings are machine washable and offer a “snug, secure fit through hip, thigh and leg.” These leggings also have a hidden pocket at the waistband, which is great for keys!

This hoodie is perfect for your warm-ups and cool-downs. This stylish design features a scooped hem, front pockets and has four-way stretch.

This pull-on style sports bra has a strappy statement back and a plunging neckline. While it does have a supportive bottom band, this style is best for low-impact activities.

These polyester and elastane bike shorts are great at the gym and cute and comfy enough to wear when just hanging out. You’ll want to grab these shorts in multiple colors.

This racerback tank top “features a buttery-soft, moisture-wicking fabric and layers flawlessly over any sports bra.” This top has a medium weight and is great for almost any activity.

