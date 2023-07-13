Cordova's first goal lifts Whitecaps to 2-1 win over Austin FC

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps grinded out a 2-1 win over Austin FC on Wednesday night at B.C. Place, courtesy of Sergio Cordova's first goal of the season.

Cordova was sent through on goal by midfielder Ryan Gauld in the 72nd minute, receiving the ball and taking several touches before firing it past a stranded Brad Stuver in Austin's net.

By setting up Cordova, Gauld is now tied for the all-time lead in assists in all competitions for the MLS-era Whitecaps.

Vancouver (7-7-7) opened the scoring in the first 30 seconds of the match, with midfielder Pedro Vite firing it past Stuver.

Vite is the second player in MLS history to score twice within the first 30 seconds of a match in the same season.

Rodney Redes tied the match for Austin (8-5-9) in the 47th minute, capitalizing on a spilled ball from goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka.

Vancouver played defensively for large parts of the game, with their defenders happy to recycle possession between them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2023.

The Canadian Press