Cordlife Group's (SGX:P8A) investors will be pleased with their decent 41% return over the last year

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. For example, the Cordlife Group Limited (SGX:P8A) share price is up 41% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market decline of around 6.4% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. The longer term returns have not been as good, with the stock price only 18% higher than it was three years ago.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over the last twelve months, Cordlife Group actually shrank its EPS by 6.0%.

So we don't think that investors are paying too much attention to EPS. Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

Revenue was pretty stable on last year, so deeper research might be needed to explain the share price rise.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Cordlife Group has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 41% in the last twelve months. That's better than the annualised return of 2% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Cordlife Group better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Cordlife Group that you should be aware of before investing here.

