This Cordless Vacuum Is 'Just as Good' as a Dyson, According to Amazon Shoppers — and It's on Sale for $64

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

That's its lowest price ever

People / Reese Herrington

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

While vacuuming can be a mundane chore, it's essential for keeping floors sparkling and free from built up dirt and grime. It's key to have quality equipment to keep floors ship-shape, and if your old vacuum cleaner has seen better days, it may be time to upgrade.

Consider picking up the Eioeir Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner while it’s on sale at Amazon. It’s smaller and lighter than an upright vacuum, and is up to the task of cleaning your floors efficiently. Whether your home is packed with kids and pets running around or you just like to keep your home spotless, you’ll enjoy how this stick vacuum moves.

The device is less than eight pounds and doesn’t need to be attached to an outlet, making it easy to carry from room to room. It's designed for the toughest jobs, complete with a fleet of LED lights to illuminate fine dust and dirt you may have otherwise missed. And with 20,000 pascals of suction power, picking up dust, debris, and hair from various surfaces is a breeze.

The vacuum cleaner is equipped with a HEPA filter to trap dust and allergens while you clean, capturing all the particles that make you cough and sneeze. Plus, it can be converted into a handheld device, making it easier to get into the nooks and crannies of hard-to-reach areas like stairs and baseboards. It also comes with multiple attachments to target spots like curtains and upholstery. And at $64, it’s the lowest price we’ve seen on the cleaning device this year.

Amazon

Buy It! Eioeir Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $64 (orig. $105.99); amazon.com

Related: The 13 Best Vacuum Cleaners of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

More than 1,200 Amazon shoppers have given the cordless stick vacuum a five-star rating, with many calling it a “great little vacuum.” One customer wrote, "I'm amazed at the suction power and the amount of dirt that it is picking up after vacuuming with my regular (fairly new) home vacuum."

Another shopper was skeptical of the cordless tool, but after using it said, “​​This is the best cordless vacuum! I can vacuum every room in my entire house, upstairs and downstairs in less than 45 minutes on a single charge!”

A third shopper explained that after their Dyson vacuum stopped working they were on the hunt for a new cordless device. “It’s just as good as my Dyson or even better. I like that you don’t need to hold the power trigger all the time.” They went on to add that the “battery life is great” for cleaning their 2,500 square foot home and finished off by saying, they’re never “going back to a Dyson again.”

Head to Amazon now to snap up the Eioeir Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, while it’s 40 percent off.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.