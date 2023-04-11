Cordless Lawn Mower Market Size [2022-2029] Worth USD 4.63 billion by 2029 | Exhibiting a CAGR of 8.5%

Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India , April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cordless lawn mower market size was valued at USD 2.43 billion in 2021 and USD 2.61 billion in 2022. The market is expected to reach USD 4.63 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. Initiatives by the government in public infrastructure are set to propel the demand for such lawn mowers. Growth in the number of residential and commercial construction-related activities is projected to aid market development. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report titled “Cordless Lawn Mower Market, 2022-2029.”

June 2022- Mammotion unveiled a new LUBA robot lawn mower for residential users. It is specifically designed for gardening and landscaping applications. It has features such as more efficient, eco-friendly, and low noise level. It is good for landscaping and gardening services.

Report Highlights:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 8.5% 2029 Value Projection USD 4.63 Billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 2.42 Billion Historical Data for 2018-2020 No. of Pages 160 Segments covered By Type, By Battery Capacity, By Mower Blade, By End-user and By Region Growth Drivers Strong Network Infrastructure to Push Autonomous Robot Demand to Strengthen the Market Growth Straggling Production Facilities and Weak Logistics Infrastructure to Hamper Product Demand

COVID-19 Impact:

Spending on Technologically Advanced Lawn Mowers During Pandemic Led to Supported the Market Progress

COVID-19 was declared a pandemic by WHO in March 2020, and with this declaration there were strict lockdown regulations. These regulations led to the shutdown of economic activities which affected the production and manufacturing of various products. However, the pandemic moderately affected the global market as countries such as China, the U.S., Mexico, and others showed increase in sales owing to their increased spending on technologically advanced lawn mowers and outdoor power equipment products.

Drivers and Restraints:

Strong Network of Infrastructure for Controlling Every Device to Propel the Product Demand

A strong network of infrastructure that helps in controlling every device is anticipated to drive the cordless lawn mower market growth. In the digital age, the need for fast internet and demand for connected devices has risen significantly. Consumers in the countries such as the U.S., U.K., Canada, Europe, and other countries need smart IoT and Wifi enabled equipment can be easily accessible with a smartphone app and monitored. Integration of technological advancements such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning to intensify the market competition is also set to propel market growth.

However, staggering production facilities and weak logistics infrastructure are expected to hamper the market growth of cordless lawn mower.

Report Coverage:

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

List of Key Players Present in the Market

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc (U.S.)

Husqvarna Group (Sweden)

Emak Group (Italy)

Stihl Group (Germany)

The Toro Company (U.S.)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Makita Corporation (Japan)

Techtronic Industries Co Ltd (Milwaukee Tools) (Hong Kong)

Stiga S.p.A. (Sweden)

AriensCo (U.S.)

Segments

Walk-Behind Mower to Lead the Segment Due to Various Advantages

On the basis of type, the market is divided into ride on mower, walk-behind mower, and robotic lawn mower. Walk-behind mower is anticipated to lead due to features such as high efficient, low noise, easy to use, eco-friendly, and lower energy consumption. Robotic lawn mower is set to have the highest CAGR of 9.7% due to benefits such as low noise level, self-charging, sensors, and long durable. It is used for grass cutting and landscaping applications.

More than 30 V to Lead the Segment as it is Used in Various Commercial End-uses

On the basis of battery capacity, the market is divided into up to 20 V, 20 V to 30 V, and more than 30 V. More than 30 V segment is set to dominate with the highest CAGR of 8.9% as it is operated in commercial end-uses such as on golf courses, sport complexes, and cricket stadiums, which require high crass cutting capacity of 20 inches to 50 inches.

Residential Segment to Lead the Segment Due to Increasing Number of Residential Construction

On the basis of end-user, the market is divided into residential and commercial. Residential segment is set to dominate in residential construction related undertakings and government expenditure on private sector.

Standard Blade Segment to Dominate Owing to Benefits Associated with these Products

On the basis of mower blade, the market is divided into cylinder blade, standard blade, lifting blade, mulching blade, and others. Standard blade segment dominates the market, owing to vital players available in the market offering mower blades. These types of mowing blades are suitable for both residential as well as commercial spaces.

On the basis of geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Regional Insights

North America to Lead Market Share Due to Adoption of Technological Advancements

North America is expected to have a high part in the cordless lawn mower market share due to the presence of prominent companies such as Stanley Black & Decker Inc, The Toro Company, AriensCo, and Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. Adoption of technological advancements by developing advanced robot lawn mower for the U.S. market can be used in residential and commercial spaces.

Asia Pacific to have a moderate growth due to increasing construction related activities in India, China, South Korea, and other Asia Pacific countries. Population expansion, industrialization, and urbanization, coupled with increase in demand for autonomous lawn mower, to cater to the growth of the market.

Europe is also set to have steady growth shift from using traditional gasoline based lawn mower to battery powered or electric lawn mower.

Competitive Landscape

Launch of New Products with Innovative Features to Propel Market Development

The cordless lawn mower players have been adopting various strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, and business expansion to improve their product portfolio and geographical presence. In February 2022, the Toro Company planned to launch a new state-of-the-art robotic lawn mower with various features such as cutting-edge, easy-to-install camera-enabled devices. It can connect to smartphone and operate through mobile. It is best suitable for both commercial and residential spaces.

