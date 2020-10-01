Cut the cord: How to quit cable for online streaming video

Streaming is hotter than ever these days, thanks to on-demand services such as Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and a litany of others. There are also multiple live TV streaming services, such as Sling TV, ESPN Plus, AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now), and YouTube TV, all looking to capitalize on the cord-cutting phenomenon. If it’s available to see with your eyes and hear with your ears, there’s a good chance you can find it on the web — for a fee. Add in free HD broadcasts and there’s never been a better time to kick cable to the curb.

Not everyone is cut out to be a “cord-cutter,” though. Ditching cable or satellite and the bills they carry sounds great in theory, but it’s not something you want to rush into without doing your research. As with most things, there’s a right way to go about cord-cutting, and then there’s the way that sends you back to your cable company begging for forgiveness. We prefer the right way. Keep reading to find the best methods for dropping cable in favor of streaming.

The thing about internet-delivered TV is that you need a broadband connection that’s copacetic with the streaming lifestyle. This may seem like a foregone conclusion, but we want to make it clear that if you’re going to bet your precious entertainment future on your network, you had better have a solid hookup. Netflix and other similar streaming video services suggest a minimum downstream speed of 5Mbps for HD streaming, but that simply is not going to hack it for most folks, especially those with families streaming more than one show or movie at a time.

Consider that 5Mbps may get you one HD video stream, but you may experience loading and buffering delays if your network is getting choked up with any other traffic. Of course, if you’re looking to get into the streaming big leagues to access the growing array of 4K Ultra HD streaming content available from Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, YouTube, and others, you’ll want to kick up your broadband speed to at least 25Mbps. Cable TV doesn’t interrupt your show to buffer, so you don’t want to get unnecessarily frustrated. If you’re only going to be downloading 4K content from sites like FandangoNow or Ultraflix — which offer 4K content at speeds as low as 4Mbps — 10Mbps will probably suffice, but fast and reliable internet is key to a positive streaming experience.

We also recommend testing your internet speed at peak streaming hours (between 6 – 10 p.m. weekdays) to determine if your neighborhood struggles under the strain of heavy traffic. For instance, if you routinely get around 10Mbps downloads during the day, but that figure takes a dive to about 3Mbps around dinner time, you’ll want to call your internet provider to see if anything can be done. Fortunately, this is an increasingly rare problem outside of rural areas, but better to check ahead.

Don’t forget to check your network gear. Most modern routers and modems should offer up all the speed you need, but non-gigabit equipment may not suffice for simultaneous 4K streams. Any hiccups in your experience may also be caused by weird technical issues such as improper port forwarding, wireless interference, or other random things that are tricky to track down, some of which we’ll attempt to help you troubleshoot. If you’re unsure about any of it, be sure to give your internet service provider a call.

Before you cancel your cable or satellite subscription, investigate what’s available to you via an HD antenna. For people in urban areas, a good HD antenna likely offers all four major networks (Fox, ABC, NBC, and CBS), along with as many as 10-15 other selections (PBS, CW, etc.) in HD (and, soon, 4K) resolution, all for free. To make sure you’ll get decent reception, you can simply buy one and try it out, ask around the neighborhood, or try this antenna analysis tool which will tell you which channels you can expect to receive in your area.

There are numerous antennas available that will nab you plenty of HD channels, but here are a couple of our favorites:

ClearStream Eclipse

Story continues

The ClearStream Eclipse has some of the best-rated performance in its class. The antenna is multi-directional, powerful, and surprisingly versatile. The indoor Eclipse line comes in 35 and 50-mile versions, as well as indoor/outdoor 60 and 70-mile variations in their 2Max and 4Max models, respectively, so you’ll be able to snag a model that best suits your location. The double-sided adhesive mounting surface is black on one side and white on the other, and it can be painted over so you’ll be able to integrate it into any decor. The circular design of the antenna is unique and provides an advantage in being better at picking up UHF signals (a type of HD TV signal) than most other indoor antennas. Plus, it’s multidirectional, so finding an ideal configuration where the signal is clearest is easy.





$40 from Antennas Direct

Leaf Metro

View photos

We like the Leaf Metro because its small profile easily tucks away, without sacrificing much functionality. Though its range is limited to approximately 25 miles, it’s perfect for those living in smaller apartments or rented rooms, especially in urban environments where over-air TV signals are plentiful. To compound the versatility enabled by its tiny size, the antenna comes in either black or white, and you can also paint it to match your interior. Plus, its adhesive coating means it will stick to almost any surface and can be moved to other locations with ease. An included 10-foot coaxial cable allows for a fairly flexible installation.





$18 from Abt Electronics

There are more recommendations in our indoor antenna guide, which also includes explanations on how antennas work and how best to set them up.

Think you might want to record your local network TV stations? Consider picking up a

Tivo Bolt OTA

or other broadcast DVR.

Trade up for a real streaming device

You might have a Blu-ray player or smart TV with streaming apps on board, but many of these offer a pretty dismal streaming experience. Newer TVs from Samsung and LG have pretty impressive smart interfaces, and Roku TVs are fantastic for all-in-one streaming. If you own one of these, perfect, otherwise, if you’re going to transition to full-time streaming, you may want a separate device purpose-built for the job. Below is a small selection of some of our favorites. If you want more recommendations, we recommend checking out our full list of the best streaming devices you can buy.

Amazon Fire TV Cube

View photos Bill Roberson/Digital Trends More

The Amazon Fire TV has gone through a few iterations now, getting better with each one. Currently, Amazon offers several models, including the top-of-the-line Fire TV Cube. It’s a veritable revolution in streaming boxes, offering simple operation, as well as the ability to control your entire home theater and smart home system with your voice. That includes the ability to turn on and control basic functionality on other devices, including not only your TV but also your A/V receiver and even your cable box thanks to CEC control and IR blasters — all with the power of your own voice. The result earned the Cube a perfect score in our review and a place on our TV console.

Voice control is just part of the package, of course. Like just about every modern streaming device worth its salt, the Amazon Fire TV Cube plays 4K ultra HD content, with the latest version supporting Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR and HDR10+, so if you’ve opted into the 4K TV adoption craze, you’re in luck. If you haven’t, you’ll be well-prepped should you choose to make the jump in the future.

If you don’t happen to have a house full of Alexa devices (or any at all), the Fire TV Cube is still a great option, as it allows you to slip into the Alexa ecosystem and adds Prime music and video content for Amazon Prime subscribers. Most importantly, it’s just a great all-around streamer and our current favorite on the market. If a Fire TV is right for you, but you don’t need the Cube’s extras, the Fire TV Stick 4K is an excellent alternative.

Read our full Amazon Fire TV Cube review





$99 from B&H Photo Video

While the Amazon Fire TV Cube is our standout favorite, there are some great alternatives, each with its own special something to offer. Here’s a rundown of some close contenders:

Roku Streaming Stick+

View photos Caleb Denison/Digital Trends More

While every Roku model has its merits, the best of the bunch for our money is the Roku Streaming Stick+. Offering a speedy processor, 4K, HDR, and Dolby Atmos support, and 802.11ac Wi-Fi, this little stick does everything you want for a crazy-low price. (Note: One feature Roku doesn’t support is Dolby Vision, Dolby’s HDR format, so if your TV is Dolby Vision-ready, you may want to look at the other devices on this list.)

With thousands of available “channels,” Roku’s platform connects to virtually every major streaming service online. More importantly, the interface is very intuitive; you can quickly search for content across providers by actor, series, or movie titles, or the specific genre you’re looking for. The Roku interface will even tell you which services offer what you want for free, and which will charge for it. The “Roku Channel” is quickly becoming the best one-stop-shop for cord-cutters, as it pulls together the best shows and movies from all of your sources, while also letting you sign up for additional paid services. The remote is also handy, letting you control both power and volume on most TVs, and offering voice-search with the press of a button.

Read our full Roku Streaming Stick+ review





$49 from Amazon

Apple TV 4K

Apple TV (2015) More

While rumors swirl that a 6th-gen Apple TV 4K could drop at any moment, Apple’s current version of its streaming box still has everything you need: 4K UHD resolution, HDR (both HDR10 and Dolby Vision), Dolby Atmos, and 4K content. The Apple TV 4K uses an intuitive touchpad remote, which is designed to operate more like an iPhone, and it can even be used as a gaming remote. The system is also faster than previous models, and the inclusion of 4K makes it a viable alternative to the other options on this list for Apple users. Apple TV boxes are compatible with the Apple TV app, which features an interface that’s been designed expressly for cord-cutters. You can subscribe to and access dozens of paid streaming services from within the app, and the little wonder box is Apple’s home turf for Apple TV+, Apple’s dedicated streaming service.

Another option for the serious bargain seeker is to find the last-gen model on a site like eBay, however, we obviously can’t vouch for any reliability there. While the previous generation Apple TV is showing its age (and lacks 4K support), it’s still handy for Apple fans thanks to AirPlay, which lets you easily stream media from your iPhone or iPad to the TV. Either way, if you’re a big-time Apple fan, the Apple TV is likely to be a viable choice as your streaming hub.

Read our full Apple TV 4K review





$175 from B&H Photo Video

Chromecast Ultra

google chromecast ultra 2016 More

Chromecast, Google’s popular streaming dongle, doesn’t have a remote or on-screen menu; instead, it uses your smartphone or tablet to “cast” content on your TV. The latest version, the Chromecast Ultra, takes everything handy about earlier models but adds 4K resolution as well as HDR, with both Dolby Vision and HDR10 supported. If that’s too rich for your blood, the HD Chromecast is about half the price and offers virtually all the same functionality, save 4K and HDR. While the Chromecast is one of our favorite ways for quick and dirty streaming, the search function is still relatively limited via the Google Home app, and those who want to be able to exchange their phone or tablet for a more prominent interface on the big screen will want to go with one of the more traditional streaming boxes on our list. That said, much like the Fire TV’s relationship with Alexa, the Chromecast is probably going to be the ideal choice for Android users or those deeply ingrained into the Google ecosystem — especially Google Home.

Read our full Chromecast Ultra review





$69 from Amazon

Round up your video streaming services

Now that you’ve gotten all of the hardware you’ll need, it’s time to consider which streaming services will best meet your entertainment needs. We suggest aiming to strike a balance between variety and cost. Below is a breakdown of the major services you’ll want to consider.

Netflix ($10 to $17/month)

View photos

An obvious choice, and one that is nearly essential to any cord-cutting list, Netflix’s streaming service costs $10 for the basic plan (one stream at a time, no HD or UHD content), $14 for the standard plan (up to two simultaneous streams, includes HD video) and extends up to $17 per month for a premium plan that allows up to four users at once, with the added bonus of access to 4K content with HDR. Dolby Atmos is there for superior audio, too. Netflix’s catalog includes series from other networks, scores of both licensed and in-house films, and original hit series like Tiger King, Stranger Things, The Witcher, and many more, all of which come commercial-free.

Subscribe to:

Netflix

View photos amazon-prime-instant-video-2019 More

Amazon’s Prime video service offers a modest selection of licensed TV shows and movies, alongside lauded original series like Hunters, The Boys, Jack Ryan, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The service has been working hard to close the gap with Netflix and other competitors, which is why it now lets you bundle networks such as Showtime and Starz at reduced prices with a Prime account. Amazon also offers a wide selection of streaming content available in both 4K and HDR.

Many of its newer titles are available in Dolby Vision and HDR10+, and even more offer Dolby Atmos for immersive surround sound. The company also offers video on demand, of course, allowing you to rent or buy newer movies and TV shows. Amazon has even introduced a monthly plan for $13 a month. That plan is a good option if you can’t pay for the annual membership upfront, but note you’ll be paying $36 more over time if you’re planning to subscribe for a full year. If you tend to do some regular shopping at Amazon, however, Prime’s two-day shipping policy practically pays for itself and makes the $120/year subscription a far better deal.

Subscribe to:

Amazon Prime Video

Hulu ($6 to $12/month)

View photos

The only choice out of the top three that plays commercials, Hulu is best loved for its selection of current seasons of popular TV shows, most of which show up on the site soon after their original air date. For those who want to have their cake and eat it, Hulu also offers a luxurious, commercial-free way to stream its growing catalog of original shows, network content, and movies for just $12 per month, which is well worth it if you’re yearning to break the bonds of cable.

Hulu also has a stronghold when it comes to live TV. The $55 per month Hulu + Live TV plan nabs you more than 65 channels of live TV (depending on your region) and includes all the VOD content you’d get with a regular Hulu subscription, to boot. We go more in-depth with this service in the Streaming TV section below, where we explore how it compares to the likes of Sling, YouTube TV, and others.

Subscribe to:

Hulu

View photos

Getting into some of the more specialized services, Disney+ is a newcomer to the streaming arena, but it’s already turning heads with its massive catalog of both classic and contemporary titles from every corner of the entertainment giant’s empire. You’ll get access to more than 600 shows and movies, from Frozen 2 and Avatar to The Clone Wars and The Simpsons, plus new originals like The Mandalorian. At just $7 per month — with added value when combined with Hulu and ESPN+ — Disney+ is an absolute steal. The company provides the best fidelity it can for anything you watch, too, all the way up to 4K Ultra HD with HDR, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos, when available. Plus, you can download anything you want for offline viewing.

Subscribe to:

Disney+

View photos Domhnall Gleeson and Merritt Wever in Run More

HBO Now’s $15/month price point makes it among the most expensive on-demand services here, but that comes with the added benefit of being able to watch all of the service’s latest shows — including Westworld, Insecure, and Run — at the same time as they appear on the traditional service. Add to that a cascade of past classics, from The Sopranos to Deadwood, newer movie releases, popular weekly shows like Real Time with Bill Maher and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, and virtually everything on the network anytime on demand. It’s worth noting that some live TV streaming services, like AT&T TV Now, offer HBO as part of existing packages, or at a discount (see Web TV section, below).

Subscribe to:

HBO Now

View photos

CBS’s premium network has its own streaming service, called simply (and confusingly) Showtime. As the name suggests, you’ll get virtually all the benefits of being a subscriber of Showtime’s cable version for $11 per month, and you can bundle the service with both Hulu and Amazon Prime at a reduced cost.

An on-demand version of much of CBS’s network programming is also offered on CBS All Access, which will run you $6 and $10 per month for commercial and commercial-free, respectively, and includes acclaimed series like Star Trek: Discovery.

Subscribe to:

Showtime

There are also lesser-known services to consider. Some are ultra-specialized like the sports-exclusive ESPN+ and Fubo TV, while others can’t quite match up in overall content quality, but you’re usually rewarded with more wallet-friendly subscription prices.

Apple TV+ is another interesting standout. It’s one of the cheapest you’ll find at just $5 per month, and if you just bought an Apple device, you can get up to an entire year before you’re asked to pay. The content is made up of exclusively Apple original shows, so for now it won’t measure up to Netflix and Hulu, the latter of which charges just another dollar extra for a much more impressive catalog, but Apple is still just getting started.

There are other contenders, too. The newly minted HBO Max, for example, offers more than 10,000 hours of content for a mere $15 a month. HBO’s entire library is included, not to mention titles from Warner Bros.’s 100-year collection of films, as well as programming from WarnerMedia. A wide roster of original programs is also included, such as Anna Kendrick’s scripted comedy Love Life and a handful of shows in development from J.J. Abrams.

NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, launched for Comcast subscribers in April and will be available nationally on July 15. More than 600 movies and 400 shows are on offer at launch, including popular titles such as 30 Rock, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and all 44 seasons of Saturday Night Live. Live and on-demand news, late-night shows, kids shows, sports, and reality TV are also on the roster, and Peacock, too, has a whack of originals in development, including comedy series from Amy Poehler and Mindy Kaling. We’ll be monitoring these new options and updating our list as they come online and compete for your dollars.

It’s important to note, however, that the more you spread out your selection, the closer you’ll come to matching (or greatly exceeding) that dastardly cable bill every month. If you’re looking to save real bucks, you’ll probably need to choose two or three of our highlighted services to stay on budget.

Web TV — the final piece of the puzzle

Perhaps the biggest enabler for those aiming to quit cable for good — without giving up live TV — is the growing list of live TV streaming services available, all of which come with free trial periods and no contracts. There are several to choose from, each with its own advantages (and disadvantages). We’ve got a detailed comparison piece that breaks down each of these services in finer detail, but below is a general overview.

sling-tv More

Sling TV offers two base channel monthly packages: Sling Orange ($30) and Sling Blue ($30). Sling Orange offers popular channels like ESPN but is limited to a single stream — meaning subscribers can only view on one device at a time. Sling Blue offers many of the same channels as Orange along with a whole lot more, but is also missing some key channels, ESPN among them. On the flip side, Sling Blue offers NFL Redzone, a must-have channel for NFL fans. Viewers can sign up for both packages and get a $15 discount, bringing the total to $45 per month for more than 45 channels total.

Apart from the basic packages, $5 add-on packs like News Extra, Kids Extra, and other bundles can be added on top, including a DVR extra that adds another 40 hours of storage atop the 10 free hours you get with the service. There’s even a respectable selection of movies for rent in HD for $4 each, as well as some free on-demand content. While the picture may not be quite as reliable as cable or satellite TV (often dependent upon your device), Sling TV is affordable and easy to use, and the reliability has improved greatly since launch.

In addition to the channel package add-ons, Sling TV also offers premium add-ons — including Showtime, Cinemax, Starz Epix, and more — for between $5 and $15/month on top of your base package. You can find out more in our Sling TV hands-on guide.

Subscribe to:

Sling TV

View photos

AT&T TV Now — formerly DirecTV Now — has price plans that start with the $65-per-month Plus plan for 45-plus channels, including HBO. From there, it gets even pricier. The Max package costs $80 per month for 60-plus channels, including HBO and Cinemax; Entertainment costs $93 per month for 65-plus channels; Choice costs $110 per month for 85-plus channels; Xtra is $124 per month for 105-plus channels; and Ultimate is $135 per month for 125-plus channels. Add-on channels and features are available from $5 per month, and AT&T TV Now recently upgraded its DVR storage to 500 hours instead of 20, and will save your recordings for 30 days. These packages and prices are always changing, so check out our AT&T TV Now explainer piece for more details.

Subscribe to:

AT&T TV Now

View photos best streaming TV service More

Unlike most of its competitors, Hulu+Live TV offers a single channel package, priced at $55 per month for access to more than 65 channels (depending on your region, of course). Sports fans will likely find plenty to love about Hulu+Live TV’s user interface, which makes tracking games and teams simple and concise. Unlike the other services here, Hulu doesn’t offer much in terms of add-on channels to bolster your channel listing, but it does have premium channels like HBO, often at a discount. You can find out more by checking out our live TV streaming services roundup.

Subscribe to:

Hulu+Live TV

View photos

It’s a no-brainer that the largest video platform in history would build its own live TV streaming service. Like Hulu’s service, YouTube TV offers a single channel package. You’ll get 70-plus channels with a $50 monthly subscription — including sports channels you’d normally have to pay much more for with other services — along with a handful of optional add-ons. On top of the TV content, you’ll also get access to all of YouTube’s premium content, which includes YouTube-produced series from popular creators and celebrities. The availability of local affiliates of the big four broadcasters (CBS, ABC, NBC, and Fox) varies by location, but the YouTube TV service is available in all U.S. markets.

Subscribe to:

YouTube TV

In addition to these services are some options that are lesser-known but worthy of consideration, including Pluto TV, Fubo TV, Philo, and others, all of which we go into further detail about in this handy breakdown.

Adjust your expectations

Quitting cable is like dealing with any other kind of lifestyle change. At first, it may be awkward, perhaps even frustrating. Once you grow accustomed to it — and set up alternatives to wired service — it feels natural. No, you won’t be doing much mindless channel surfing anymore. But being more deliberate about your entertainment choices is satisfying in a way that cable never was. You get to pick precisely what you want to watch, rather than settling on whatever is on. Plus, knowing that a full season (or multiple seasons) allows you to become engrossed in your shows. If you previously refused to commit because of possible cancellations, leaving cable in the dust might sound even better.

While live TV streaming services feel a little more like cable than Netflix or Amazon Prime Video, the cord-cutting experience differs from what you’re used to. We suggest that you prepare for an adjustment period. One thing you might find, at least for live TV streaming, is that your feed comes in a bit delayed compared to cable and over-the-air setups. If you’re trying to watch live events over voice chat with someone who has a cable line, this can be a downer. Your internet connection will also influence your viewing experience quality. Folks who like to read and react live on social media will also realize that spoilers abound. You’ll feel helpless the first time your internet cuts out at home, too. Reaching for the cable remote to pass the time will no longer be an option.

When it comes to cord-cutting, having more choices really is what it’s all about. If you expected monstrous savings, we have some not so great news. On the flip side, with the modern piecemeal delivery method, you can build your entertainment empire as you see fit. You can choose from all or none of our suggestions. Once you get more comfortable navigating, there are even more options to choose from. And, new selections (including original series) pop up all the time. So, if you’re tired of being pushed around by cable or satellite companies, follow our lead and cut the cord. You can make your own way with a custom-curated entertainment experience. We did — and we don’t have any regrets.