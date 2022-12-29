Corcoran Reverie Welcomes Destin Legend Cindy Cole to Champion New Destin Location

Top-ranked team leader Cindy Cole, formerly of Keller Williams, partners with Corcoran Reverie.

Cindy Cole joins Corcoran Reverie

DESTIN, Fla., Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcoran Reverie, a high-end real estate brokerage and an affiliate of Corcoran Group LLC, proudly announces their new partnership with leading luxury agent Cindy Cole as they continue their focus on the growth of the Destin division of Corcoran Reverie. Named one of America's Best Real Estate Agents by RealTrends each year since the award's inception in 2012, Cindy Cole ranks among the top ½ of 1% of the country's Realtors in overall sales volume. Regionally, Cindy has been ranked the top Keller Williams agent in the five Gulf States.

"Since the launch of Destin in 2021, we have been focused on the growth of our brand and our agents in all the locations we service; the partnership with Cindy will take Destin to the next phase of our plan for that area," says Owner & Real Estate Advisor, Jacob Watkins.

"Hillary and I have discussed doing something together for years but never found the right time or brand match," says Cindy Cole. "When I started to study the Corcoran brand nationally, I knew that Hillary and Jacob had something I wanted to be involved in. Hillary's energy is contagious, and her customer commitment is unwavering. Jacob is a solid visionary and financial leader. With my career focus on marketing, I believe our collaboration to be unmatched in our local market."

Prior to selling luxury real estate on the Emerald Coast, Cindy enjoyed more than a decade as a top-producing sales executive in the outdoor advertising industry in Atlanta, developing innovative advertising mediums for major corporations, commercial and residential developers, and major league sports teams. Cindy discovered her talent for sales and marketing as a journalism student at the University of Georgia. Considered a thought leader within the local real estate market, Cindy has contributed her insights to View Magazine and is frequently quoted by The Wall Street Journal. When not selling real estate, Cindy enjoys traveling, leading women's groups, writing, fundraising, or entertaining. Annually, Cindy Cole Fine Homes hosts several wine-tasting and dinner events for clients. Cindy Cole Fine Homes supports Emerald Coast Children's Advocacy Center, Alaqua Animal Refuge, Althea's Legacy, as well as several national charities.

In her new role with Corcoran Reverie, Cole's main career focus will continue to be assisting her clients in buying and selling real estate while taking this opportunity to establish a full-service Corcoran Reverie office in the Destin & Miramar Beach area as well as help lead a group of agents on their own thriving careers.

"My time at Keller Williams has been successful, and I'm grateful for the freedom and opportunity to build my own autonomous brand within that organization," Cole continues to explain. "Now, I'm thrilled to work with the Corcoran Reverie premier brand abundant with support staff, resources, and commitment to excellence in selling luxury real estate."

"It's another exciting and impactful partnership for our Destin office, and we couldn't be more thrilled!" says Owner & Broker Hilary Farnum-Fasth. "By partnering with Cindy and her connectivity in that market. This will allow the company to rapidly expand and thrive within the Destin market," Farum-Fasth continues, "This opportunity will also allow us to bring on new like-minded agents to join us and showcase the unique culture that makes Corcoran Reverie such an incredible brokerage to work at."

About Corcoran Reverie

Corcoran Reverie, an affiliate of Corcoran Group LLC - a leading residential real estate brokerage firm headquartered in New York City - is a locally owned high-end brokerage specializing in the luxury home market in the greater Nashville area and across Northwest Florida from Destin to Panama City and the coastal communities along 30A. With a 220+ agent team lead by broker and owner Hilary Farnum-Fasth and partner Jacob Watkins and offices in 30A, Destin, Panama City, and Nashville, Corcoran Reverie was ranked #1 office ranking in Northwest Florida based on closed office sales volume of over $750 million in its first year as a Corcoran affiliate, and $1.12 billion in 2021. Throughout the entire network, Corcoran is home to more than 160 offices and more than 5,700 agents in key urban, suburban, and resort markets nationwide. For more information on Corcoran Reverie, visit corcoranreverie.com.

Contact Information:

Corey Birger

Chief Operating Office

corey.birger@corcorangroup.com

850.454.6693



