Corcoran Global Living Announces New Office in Prime Beverly Hills Location

Corcoran Global Living
3 min read
Los Angeles, CA, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recognized as one of the fastest growing real estate brokerage brands in 2020, as demonstrated by recent RISMedia and RealTrends rankings, Corcoran Global Living unveiled plans for the real estate brokerage’s entry into the heart of the bespoke community of Beverly Hills, CA.

“Our success across the West Coast has been unparalleled,” commented Michael Mahon, CEO and Founder of Corcoran Global Living. “We launched our first location in Lake Tahoe, CA in February 2020, and today our Corcoran Global Living family of associates represents over 1,700 market professionals, transacting over $6.4 billion in closed sales volume within many of the most recognized destination communities of North America. This record pace growth has seen Corcoran Global Living gain national recognition as the 28th largest closed sales volume brokerage in the U.S. on the RealTrends 500, and the 26th largest closed sales volume brokerage in 2020 by RISMedia’s Power Broker Rankings Report.”

“Our growth across Southern California is monumental,” commented Peter Lorimer, Partner and Regional Vice President of the Greater Los Angeles communities of Corcoran Global Living. “The culture, the vibe, and our people represent many of the most renowned communities and clientele in the world. The 90210 zip code of Beverly Hills represents the destination markets where we specialize, and we could not be more excited for the opening of our Beverly Hills location at 9647 Brighton Way, just a couple blocks from the heart of world-renowned Rodeo Drive.”

Having launched its first location in the Greater Los Angeles market six months ago with 120 associates, Corcoran Global Living has now grown to over 700 luxury real estate professionals focused on making a difference within the Greater Los Angeles community.

“Our people make the difference,” exclaimed Peter Lorimer. “There is a clear demand for our level of bespoke service, our vision, our collaboration, and our tireless commitment to making a positive difference within the communities in which we live.”

Adding further to the excitement, Beverly Hills leadership and community expert, Nick Spirtos, recently announced his acceptance of leading the Beverly Hills sales management team for Corcoran Global Living.

“We are attracting the best and the brightest luxury real estate professionals of the Beverly Hills community,” stated Nick Spirtos. Between the near 40 associates already hired for the Beverly Hills location and multiple interviews conducted weekly, the office is growing rapidly ahead of its July 2021 grand opening. ‘There’s no place I’d rather be’ has become the quote of each interview,” exclaimed Spirtos in describing the culture and momentum of the Corcoran Global Living Beverly Hills location. “I continue to explain to real estate associate candidates that our vibe and opportunity is unique to the industry, as well as the Beverly Hills community. While we represent many of the largest producing luxury independent teams and independent professionals in the market, we provide opportunities for personal growth and wealth building that contribute to our family culture of building and supporting one another in creating the most popular real estate brokerage office ever experienced in Beverly Hills.”

About Corcoran Global Living

Founded on the principle of putting people first, Corcoran Global Living, an affiliate of The Corcoran Group, serves the California and Nevada markets with 47 strategically located offices in Northern California, Southern California, and Reno/Lake Tahoe. Corcoran Global Living is well positioned to provide exceptional service to its very loyal customer base, with more than 1,700 dedicated, professional agents and gross annual sales of $6.4 billion. Known for making a positive difference in the communities in which associates and staff live, the Corcoran Global Living organization is poised for exponential expansion to service clients in additional markets and communities throughout the United States. From luxury homes and income properties to vacation getaways and first-time homes, Corcoran Global Living has the experience, insight, and expertise to achieve and surpass clients’ highest expectations. For more information, visit CorcoranGL.com.

CONTACT: Melody Foster Corcoran Global Living 4154263211 melody.foster@corcorangl.com


    LAKE FOREST, IL (AP) — Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields is taking it one step at a time even if a large amount of the team’s fan base wants him playing on opening night against the Los Angeles Rams. For Fields, one step at a time means letting his head coach see him practice live first, and that wasn't even possible Friday on opening day of the team's rookie minicamp. “I’m just taking it day by day, focusing on each day, each period, each play, on just perfecting that play and getting better,” Fields said. “That’s what I’m going to focus on. I’m going to take it little by little and not look too far ahead and take it day by day.” Bears coach Matt Nagy couldn’t offer a first-hand appraisal of his quarterback’s first day on the field, mainly because he only saw it on a video screen. Nagy is under a COVID-19 quarantine after being ruled a high-risk contact with a family member who tested positive for the coronavirus. “I do think it’s a really good reminder to all of us that the virus is obviously still very real,” Nagy said after practice in a virtual news conference. “And hopefully more and more of us will continue to go out and get our vaccines. “I’m actually in the middle of mine right now. I’ve had my first shot and will be getting my second shot here in the near future.” So the Bears had assistant Kyle Childress walking around the practice field with a tablet, sending live video back to the coach while the rookies performed. “It’s definitely a little bit different,” Nagy said. “It wasn’t quite HD. It was a little blurry. But at the same time, I was able to tell whether it was a good play or not.” From what Nagy could see, Fields didn’t disappoint for his first effort. He handled the huddle well even though he didn’t have much experience with a huddle in college, and his passing mechanics seemed fine to Nagy. “I thought he seemed super calm,” Nagy added. “Everything, a lot of times in these camps things seem a thousand miles per hour and it didn’t seem that way from where I was. “The ball did not touch the ground very much in the reps that he had passing the football, so that part was good.” Fields connected on one nice deep throw to rookie receiver Dazz Newsome, but confined most of his throwing to the short and intermediate pass routes. The challenge will be learning his new receivers, but mainly getting down the playbook. “I think it’s just the terminology NFL teams use, that we use, just getting used to that,” Fields said. “Just getting used to the play calls and the players and stuff like that, but I think that is going to come along with time and I’ll get used to that as time flies by.” From what Fields has seen of the playbook so far, it doesn’t appear much more complicated than the one he was used to under coach Ryan Day with the Ohio State Buckeyes. “I would say it’s probably the same,” Fields said. “The only different thing about our offense is that at Ohio State we did signals from the sidelines so actually getting in the huddle and calling the play out is the only different thing. “Everything else is pretty much the same when it comes to concepts and stuff like that.” Veteran Andy Dalton is scheduled to be the Bears starter and Fields knows he’d be a long shot to be ready to start on opening day. It’s not preventing him from trying. “I think everybody on our team should be striving for the starting job,” Fields said. “If you’re not, then there’s no reason for you to be here. “Of course I’m going to do everything I can to get that starting job. It’s not up to me. Coach Nagy he has a set plan on my development and stuff like that. I’m just gonna work hard and keep my head down and keep grinding out there every day.” The three-day camp is non-contact without pads and runs through Sunday. Then the rookies join the veterans next week for the start of voluntary on-field workouts. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Gene Chamberlain, The Associated Press