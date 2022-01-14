Corcoran Global Living Acquires New Southern California Offices

Corcoran Global Living

Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcoran Global Living, an independently owned and operated affiliate of Corcoran Group, LLC, has acquired the brokerage formerly known as The Address, Inc. into its growing operation. Corcoran Global Living will now serve Malibu and Newport Beach, as well as Agoura Hills/Westlake Village. With this latest addition, Corcoran Global Living continues its robust growth in California, Nevada and Ohio.

The Address, a community hub, was well known for its intimate knowledge of the communities from Oxnard to Newport Beach, representing clientele in some of the finest beach communities in Los Angeles, Ventura, and Orange counties. The sales associates, client base, network, and well-positioned office locations will be important adjuncts to Corcoran Global Living’s presence in Southern California.

Paige Gordon, formerly Sales Manager at The Address and now District Sales Manager at Corcoran Global Living, is one of Southern California’s top-ranking residential and commercial real estate agents. He is a native of Ventura County and the San Fernando Valley, and possesses a great deal of expertise in the market and its many nuances. He has a well-deserved reputation throughout the region, including the $33 million sale of Simi Valley’s Hummingbird Nest Ranch. Gordon’s background includes growing his own brokerage and applying his experiences to benefit both his clients and his colleagues.

These newest locations expand Corcoran Global Living’s reach in the beachside towns of Southern California, which already included locations from Manhattan Beach to Del Mar. CGL has a powerful presence all along the California Coast and the Highway 101 corridor, reaching some of the state’s most sought-after destinations from San Diego to San Francisco and as far north as Humboldt County. From rugged coastlines to gentle beaches, lakeside living to ski-in properties, rural ranches to vineyard estates, Corcoran Global Living represents some of the finest real estate the West Coast has to offer.

“We are thrilled to further our growth across Southern California with these new offices and with Paige,” commented Michael Mahon, Chief Executive Officer for Corcoran Global Living. “Our network of top performing sales associates and top performing teams is expanding in the most sought-after markets in the country. We are making a difference in people’s lives every day. It’s what drives us and is at our core: we value our people, our clients and our communities.”

About Corcoran Global Living

Founded on the principle of putting people first, Corcoran Global Living, an independently owned and operated affiliate of The Corcoran Group, serves the Northern California, Southern California, Reno/Lake Tahoe, Southern Nevada, and Central Ohio markets with more than 70 strategically located offices throughout the regions. Corcoran Global Living is well positioned to provide exceptional service to its loyal clientele with nearly 2,600 dedicated, professional associates and gross annual sales of $10 billion. Known for making a positive difference in the communities where associates and staff live, the Corcoran Global Living organization is poised for expansive growth to service clients in California, Nevada, Ohio, and additional new markets and communities. From luxury homes and income properties to vacation getaways and first-time homes, Corcoran Global Living has the experience, insight and expertise to achieve and surpass clients’ highest expectations. For more information, visit CorcoranGL.com.

