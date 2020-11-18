Corbyn barred from sitting as Labour MP again, Starmer announces

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn (AFP via Getty Images)

Jeremy Corbyn will be barred from sitting as a Labour MP, Sir Keir Starmer has announced, despite the controversial decision to readmit him to the party.

Starmer’s decision followed warnings of resignations if the whip was restored less than three weeks after Corbyn’s suspension over his response to an Equality and Human Rights Commission report on antisemitism in the party under his leadership.

The decision risks a civil war with the former leader’s supporters, who demanded his readmission to the parliamentary grouping after his party membership suspension was lifted.

The head of the Corbyn-backing Momentum movement said the decision by the party leadership amounted to “political interference” in an independent disciplinary process.

But the president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews welcomed the move as “appropriate”, adding: “Zero tolerance must mean precisely that, whether for antisemites or their apologists.”

And senior MP Dame Margaret Hodge, who clashed with Corbyn over antisemitism, said it was “the right decision”, revealing that his reinstatement as a member had made her question her own place in the party.

In a statement, Sir Keir said that his predecessor had “undermined and set back our work in restoring trust and confidence in the Labour Party’s ability to tackle antisemitism” and he was therefore not restoring the whip.

But he appeared to leave the door open for an eventual return to the parliamentary party, saying that he would keep the issue “under review”.

Mr Corbyn was suspended from the party and had the whip withdrawn on 29 October after he refused to accept all the findings of the EHRC report, claiming the scale of Labour antisemitism under his leadership had been “dramatically overstated” by political opponents.

But his party membership was restored on Tuesday by a meeting of the disputes panel of the party’s National Executive Committee, following the release of a statement in which he accepted that concerns about antisemitism were neither 'exaggerated' nor 'overstated.'

In a statement, Sir Keir said: “Since I was elected Labour leader, I have made it my mission to root out antisemitism from the Labour Party.

“I know that I will be judged on my actions, not my words.

“The disciplinary process does not have the confidence of the Jewish community. That became clear once again yesterday.

“It is the task of my leadership to fix what I have inherited. That is what I am resolute in doing and I have asked for an independent process to be established as soon as possible.

“I’m the leader of the Labour Party, but I’m also the leader of the Parliamentary Labour Party.

“Jeremy Corbyn’s actions in response to the EHRC (Equality and Human Rights Commission) report undermined and set back our work in restoring trust and confidence in the Labour Party’s ability to tackle antisemitism.

“In those circumstances, I have taken the decision not to restore the whip to Jeremy Corbyn. I will keep this situation under review.”

The decision sparked fury among Corbyn supporters.

Momentum founder Jon Lansman said: “The decision not to restore the whip to Corbyn just announced has driven a coach and horses through the party’s disciplinary process, making it subservient to the parliamentary party and embedding ‘political interference’.

"The whip was only removed because he had been suspended!

And former Corbyn spokesman Matt Zarb-Cousin said: “The leadership is prolonging a fight it should be de-escalating after yesterday. Just back down with grace, learn from it and move on.”

But Board of Deputies president Marie van der Zyl welcomed the decision to withhold the whip.

“Despite the EHRC’s finding that the party had acted unlawfully under his watch, Jeremy Corbyn’s initial reaction to the report was dismissive and he has been shameless and remorseless for what he put the Jewish community through,” said Ms van der Zyl.

"Meanwhile, Labour’s disciplinary process is clearly still not fit for purpose.

"Keir Starmer has now taken the appropriate leadership decision not to restore the whip. We continue to say that ‘zero tolerance’ must mean precisely that, whether for antisemites or their apologists.”

Dame Margaret said: "As Corbyn has refused to himself accept the findings of the EHRC report, refused to apologise for his actions and refused to take any responsibility, withholding the whip is the right decision.

“Yesterday has shown once again just how broken and unjust the existing complaints system is. It has caused untold hurt and anguish across the Jewish community, undermined progress made and made me question my own place in the party.”

