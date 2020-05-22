TORONTO, May 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Now more than ever, restaurants and bars need Canada's support. That's why Corby Spirit and Wine has launched the #StillOpen campaign designed to connect Canadians to local takeout and delivery options in their area.

Corby Spirit and Wine Supporting Bars and Restaurants that are #StillOpen (CNW Group/Corby Spirit and Wine Communications)

At corby.ca/stillopen, restaurant lovers can find a list of geo-targeted restaurants and bars in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia (Alberta coming soon) that are supporting their communities by offering delivery and takeout food as well as Corby's products.

The website also features a contest where viewers can enter for a chance to win a $100 gift card for a restaurant near them.

The campaign website will be supported by a social media ad campaign featuring Corby brands like J.P. Wiser's whisky and Jacob's Creek Wine alongside takeout bags and containers.

According to Restaurants Canada, the economic shut down in response to the pandemic has put 800,000 foodservice workers out of a job — nearly two-thirds of the industry's workforce. An estimated 10 per cent of all Canadian restaurants have already shut their doors for good, and if the pandemic persists, as many as half of all independently owned restaurants won't be re-opening. Increasing takeout and delivery orders is key to ensuring the Canadian hospitality industry stays afloat.

Show your support by ordering from your favourite local restaurant and make any day #TakeOut Day.

About Corby Spirit and Wine

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits and wines. Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka, McGuinness® liqueurs, Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® maple-based liqueurs and Chic Choc® Spiced rum, and Foreign Affair® wines. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as ABSOLUT® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, Mumm® champagne, and Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, Campo Viejo®, and Kenwood® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, or Twitter.

