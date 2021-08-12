Corby Spirit and Wine Announces New Independent Director

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Corby Spirit and Wine Limited's ("Corby" or the "company") (TSX: CSW.A) (TSX: CSW.B) Board of Directors announced today that, effective August 12, 2021, Robert Llewellyn has resigned from his position as a director of Corby and that Helga Reidel has been appointed as his successor, effective August 12, 2021.

"Bob has played a significant role in many of Corby's accomplishments, including the key agreements with our majority shareholder, Pernod Ricard. His previous senior executive experience in sales and marketing at a large, global, public company has been invaluable to the Corby Board of Directors in helping to guide the company over many years," stated George McCarthy, Chair of the Board of Directors. "On behalf of Corby, I congratulate him on a successful career and wish him all the best."

Helga Reidel brings extensive experience to the Corby Board of Directors, having served in various executive capacities in production, and human resources. She is currently President & Chief Executive Officer of Enwin Utilities Ltd. She has over thirty years of business experience within a broad range of industry sectors, including electric and water utilities, government, financial services, bottled product sales & manufacturing, and audit & public accounting. Her early career also included working in finance for Hiram Walker & Sons Ltd., making her well-acquainted with the Canadian beverage alcohol industry. Ms. Reidel is a Chartered Professional Accountant and graduated from the University of Windsor, with a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) and a Bachelor of Education.

"We are delighted to welcome Helga to our Board of Directors. Her background and well-defined skillset will be instrumental to us and I look forward to working with her, as we continue Corby's goal to lead growth within the Canadian spirit and wine industry," said Mr. McCarthy.

About Corby Spirit and Wine Limited

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits and wines. Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka, McGuinness® liqueurs, Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® maple-based liqueurs and Chic Choc® Spiced rum, and Foreign Affair® wines. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as ABSOLUT® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, Mumm® champagne, and Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, Campo Viejo®, and Kenwood® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, or Twitter.

