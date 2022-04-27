Corbitt, Grice hit home runs in Clemson’s 12-3 home win over Presbyterian College

Presbyterian College threw three pitchers in two innings Tuesday evening, and Clemson had them all figured out.

The Tigers totaled nine runs scored in the second and third innings to power an 12-3 rout over the Blue Hose at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. Clemson (27-14) has now won six of its past seven games with No. 22 Wofford coming to town on Wednesday. First pitch is set for 4 p.m.

The Tigers’ offensive performance was highlighted by a leadoff home run from Caden Grice — his ninth of the year — in the second inning and a two RBI homer from Tyler Corbitt — his seventh of the season — in the sixth inning. In the second and third innings, the squad went through the lineup once with Grice having two plate appearances in the third. The second wasn’t as prosperous with the sophomore grounding out to end the inning.

Corbit led Clemson with two hits and three RBI in addition to his home run, while Blake Wright and Cooper Ingle each had two hits, two RBI and a run scored.

Colbey Klepper (0-6) absorbed the loss, giving up four earned runs on two hits with two walks and two hit batters in one-plus innings. Clark Dearman, Darien Rorabeck, Ryan Folts and Will Farrar also pitched at least an inning for the Blue Hose. Rorabeck went the longest — 3 1/3innings — and allowed two earned runs on five hits and two walks in 17 batters faced.

Defensively, the Tigers gave up a two RBI single to five-hole hitter Jeremiah Boyd in the first inning, but buckled down and didn’t give up much after that. After a leadoff hit from Noah Lebron in the top of the second, the Tigers retired the next 11 batters. Dalton Reeves ended the seven-inning scoring drought with a leadoff home run to centerfield in the eighth inning.

Bryar Hawkins assisted Clemson’s defensive effort with six putouts while Ricky Williams gave up only two earned runs with a strikeout in a career-high 6 2/3 innings for the win on the mound. The sophomore Lexington native improved his record to 2-0 in his seventh appearance of the year. Casey Tallent came in relief during the seventh inning with two on and got the final out via a foul out to Hawkins at first base. Tallent threw 1 1/3 innings before closer Alex Edmondson handled the final inning and had three strikeouts in five batters faced.