Corbion successfully completes subordinated US Private Placement of € 100 million

Corbion has succesfully placed subordinated US Private Placement (USPP) Notes with 4 institutional investors. The issuance of €100 million consists of two tranches, €16 million at a fixed coupon rate of 1.77% and €84 million at a fixed coupon rate of 2.01% with maturities of 5 and 7 years, respectively.

The proceeds will be used to repay borrowings under the current € 300 million Revolving Credit Facility and for general corporate purposes. This program will further optimise the maturity profile of Corbion’s outstanding debt.

Attachment



