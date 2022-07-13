Corbion proposes to re-appoint Olivier Rigaud as CEO

·2 min read
Corbion’s Supervisory Board announces it has nominated Olivier Rigaud for re-appointment as CEO and Chair of the Board of Management for a second term of office.

Olivier Rigaud was appointed in 2019 and his current term of office runs from August 2019 to May 2023.

Chair of the Supervisory Board Mathieu Vrijsen said: "The Supervisory Board is very pleased that Olivier is willing to extend his contract of assignment with Corbion for a second four-year term (May 2023 - May 2027). Since 2019, Olivier has been instrumental in the further development of Corbion into a leading innovative, sustainable solutions company, designing and successfully executing the Advance 2025 growth strategy, and strengthening Corbion’s commitment to the Preserve What Matters purpose. With his re-appointment we establish continuity in leadership to further drive the Advance 2025 strategy, and execute on our strategic investment programs to enhance value creation for our shareholders and our other stakeholders."

The proposed re-appointment is subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) that will be held on 17 May 2023. The full details and agenda for the AGM will be published in April 2023.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

For more information, please contact:

Analysts and investors:
Jeroen van Harten, Director Investor Relations
+31 (0)20 590 6323, +31(0)6 21 577 086

Press:
Sanne Verhoeven, Director Corporate Communications
+31 (0)20 590 6325, +31 (0)6 27 095 585

Background information:

Corbion is the global market leader in lactic acid and its derivatives, and a leading supplier of emulsifiers, functional enzyme blends, minerals, vitamins, and algae ingredients. We use our unique expertise in fermentation and other processes to deliver sustainable solutions for the preservation of food and food production, health, and our planet. For over 100 years, we have been uncompromising in our commitment to safety, quality, innovation and performance. Drawing on our deep application and product knowledge, we work side-by-side with customers to make our cutting-edge technologies work for them. Our solutions help differentiate products in markets such as food, home & personal care, animal nutrition, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and bioplastics. In 2021, Corbion generated annual sales of € 1,070.8 million and had a workforce of 2,717 FTE. Corbion is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. For more information: www.corbion.com

