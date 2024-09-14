Corbin goes six innings, Nationals get three solo homers in 4-1 win against Marlins

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Patrick Corbin throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jose Tena had two hits including a home run, Patrick Corbin pitched six innings and the Washington Nationals beat the Miami Marlins 4-1 on Saturday.

Joey Gallo and Juan Yepez also homered for Washington, which has won three of four, and Keibert Ruiz had two hits.

Tena is 13-for-36 (.361) in his past nine games, hitting safely in eight of them.

Corbin (6-13) has won four of his past five starts. He allowed a run on three hits with a walk and six strikeouts. Corbin didn't allow a hit after the second inning and retired 13 of his last 15 batters.

Kyle Finnegan pitched the ninth for his 38th save, third most in the Majors.

Otto Lopez had two hits and the lone RBI for the Marlins, who have lost five of six.

Miami starter Valente Bellozo (2-4) gave up three runs on six hits — two of them homers — over 5 1/3 innings.

Gallo tied the score 1-1 in the bottom of the second when he sent a 2-0 Bellozo pitch into the second deck in right.

Washington took a 2-1 lead in the fourth. Tena singled, stole second and scored on Ruiz's single over the first-base bag.

Tena made it 3-1 with a home run to center with one out in the sixth, ending Bellozo's day, and Yepez homered in the eighth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: RHP Sandy Alcantara (Tommy John surgery) threw a bullpen session Saturday and is slated to throw live batting practice Tuesday in Miami.

Nationals: SS CJ Abrams missed his second straight game with a sore left shoulder.

UP NEXT

Miami RHP Adam Oller (1-3, 5.40 ERA) opposes Washington LHP MacKenzie Gore (8-12, 4.34), who allowed one run on one hit in six innings against the Marlins on Sept. 4, to close the series.

