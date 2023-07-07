Corbin Carroll exits with another shoulder issue in Diamondbacks' loss to Mets

Corbin Carroll exited Thursday's game against the New York Mets after taking a swing and reaching for his right shoulder, another scary development for the Diamondbacks and their young star outfielder. The Diamondbacks went on to lose, 9-0, in their first time being shutout and first time being swept this season.

Carroll took a swing on a 1-0 change-up from the Mets’ Carlos Carrasco and seemed to be in immediate discomfort. He held his arm immobile as he made his way off the field with a trainer.

Carroll had surgery on that same shoulder in 2021, costing him nearly the entire year. He also left a game last week when he felt something “weird” in his shoulder during an at-bat against the Tampa Bay Rays.

That day, Carroll was examined by the doctor who performed his shoulder surgery. The team seemed confident it had ruled out instability in the shoulder and did not send Carroll for additional testing, such as an MRI. He wound up missing most of three games — he pinch-hit on Sunday afternoon — before returning to the lineup on Tuesday.

Corbin Carroll tends to an injury during the seventh inning at Chase Field.

Carroll, who is hitting .290 with a .365 on-base and .559 slugging, has been the Diamondbacks’ best player, and he has been perhaps the single biggest reason for the club’s improvement in the standings.

If the injury is serious it would be especially disappointing for Carroll because he is scheduled to be in the starting lineup for Tuesday’s All-Star Game in his hometown of Seattle.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Corbin Carroll leaves Diamondbacks' loss to Mets with shoulder issue