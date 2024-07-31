Corbin Burnes pitches first-place Orioles past depleted Blue Jays 6-2

BALTIMORE (AP) — Corbin Burnes took a two-hitter into the seventh inning, Ramón Urías and Anthony Santander homered and the Baltimore Orioles beat the depleted Toronto Blue Jays 6-2 on Tuesday night.

Baltimore built a 4-0 lead in the third inning and improved to 6-6 since the All-Star break to remain atop the AL East.

Burnes gave up two runs and four hits with seven strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings. Although the Orioles added starters Zach Eflin and Trevor Rogers before the trade deadline, Burnes (11-4, 2.47 ERA) remains the unquestioned ace of the staff.

“So consistent. He's so hard to hit because the ball moves so much, upper 90s with a great curveball and change-up,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “That's pretty much what he's done almost every single time out for us. He's a horse and he's the No. 1.”

The four-time All-Star and 2021 Cy Young Award winner has gone at least six innings in 17 straight starts, allowed three runs or fewer in 21 of 22 outings and is on course for his fourth straight season with at least 200 strikeouts.

While the Orioles over the past week sought to upgrade their roster for a playoff run, the last-place Blue Jays made deals with the future in mind. After unloading infielder Justin Turner and reliever Yusei Kikuchi on Monday, Toronto dealt reliever Trevor Richards, infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa and outfielder Kevin Kiermaier hours before the trade deadline Tuesday.

Starting pitcher Chris Bassitt (8-10) gave up five runs and nine hits in four innings, including a solo homer to Urías and a two-run single to Ryan O'Hearn in a three-run third.

Urías singled in a run in the fourth and Santander hit his 31st home run in the fifth off Brendon Little for a 6-1 lead.

Santander's drive bounced off the top of the seating area for groundskeepers, eluding an awkward attempt by right-fielder Addison Barger to snag the hit.

“It’s a funky wall out there. We’ve seen that a little bit with other guys too," Blue Jays manager John Schneider said. "Maybe lost track of where he was a little bit, and Santander likes hitting homers against us.”

Santander has 19 career home runs against Toronto, the most against any team.

Toronto finished with five hits, four of them singles.

MOVES THAT AREN'T TRADES

Blue Jays: Selected the contract of INF Luis De Los Santos from Triple-A Buffalo, recalled RHP Yariel Rodríguez from Buffalo and optioned RHP Jake Bloss to Buffalo. OF Joey Loperfido, obtained in the deal that sent Kikuchi to Houston, reported and was in uniform.

Orioles: Recalled C Blake Hunt from Triple-A Norfolk, selected the contract of INF Terrin Vevra from Norfolk and designated RHP Cole Irvin for assignment.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Toronto C Alejandro Kirk left with a bruised elbow.

UP NEXT

Grayson Rodriguez (12-4, 3.82 ERA) makes his 20th start of the season Wednesday in the series finale. Toronto manager John Schneider did not name his starter.

David Ginsburg, The Associated Press