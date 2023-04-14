Coraza Integrated Technology Berhad's (KLSE:CORAZA) Stock Has Fared Decently: Is the Market Following Strong Financials?

Coraza Integrated Technology Berhad's (KLSE:CORAZA) stock is up by 7.4% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term financial health, we decided to study the company’s fundamentals to see if they could be influencing the market. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Coraza Integrated Technology Berhad's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Coraza Integrated Technology Berhad is:

17% = RM15m ÷ RM89m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.17.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Coraza Integrated Technology Berhad's Earnings Growth And 17% ROE

At first glance, Coraza Integrated Technology Berhad seems to have a decent ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 5.2% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. This certainly adds some context to Coraza Integrated Technology Berhad's exceptional 33% net income growth seen over the past five years. However, there could also be other causes behind this growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, on comparing Coraza Integrated Technology Berhad's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 29% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Coraza Integrated Technology Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Coraza Integrated Technology Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Given that Coraza Integrated Technology Berhad doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Coraza Integrated Technology Berhad's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

