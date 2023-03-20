Coral Springs Charter softball continues hot start at Orange Bowl Fastpitch Invitational

Coral Springs Charter’s softball team tied the state record for consecutive state titles, winning five in a row from 2015 to 2019.

Then the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 season.

The Panthers have been working their way back to that elite level since.

Coral Springs Charter’s start to this season might be cause for some cautious optimism for its fans as the Panthers have stormed out to an unbeaten start through 12 games after picking up two wins and two draws in this weekend’s Orange Bowl Florida Fast-pitch Invitational at Palmetto Bay Park.

The three-day tournament was played in a round-robin format with games using two-hour time limits, which resulted in ties. But it was a chance for 48 of the state’s best teams including numerous state championship contenders to test themselves at the midway point of the regular season.

The Panthers (10-0-2) beat Immokalee and Fort Myers by a combined score of 27-0.

But it was their 1-1 ties against Class 7A state finalist Doral Academy and Class 2A state semifinalist Fort Myers Evangelical Christian 1-1 that showed Coral Springs Charter - Class 3A state semifinalists last year - might be inching closer to state championship contention again.

Juniors Steph Basso and Kate Maston as well as senior Bella Bertorelli and sophomore Addi Michel lead a lineup the Panthers figured would be able to produce runs against the state’s best pitchers.

The question mark was in the pitching circle where Coral Springs Charter is replacing Miami Herald Pitcher of the Year Brianna Godfrey. Sophomore Sophie Bertorelli has been strong so far in that capacity, going 6-0 with a 0.37 ERA through 10 games. With Bertorelli leading the way, Coral Springs Charter has allowed only six runs this season.

Against Doral, Bertorelli allowed only one run over seven innings while her sister Bella and senior Grace Derstine produced the lone run before the game was called after seven due to the tournament’s time limit.

The road back to the state tournament, which will be held May 23-27 in Clermont, will be tough for the Panthers as they will have to deal with rising contender Somerset Silver Palms and perennial powerhouse Westminster Christian.

DORAL DEALING

Doral is another contender which had to replace its ace this season after Alyssa Zabala graduated and departed to the University of Louisville.

Yessenia Lopez, a transfer from South Plantation, has been strong so far for the Firebirds (8-2-1), going 6-1 with a 1.54 ERA through 54 ⅔ innings. She held Coral Springs Charter to that one run at the Orange Bowl Invitational as Doral proceeded to also beat Fort Myers.

Annabella Abdullah doubled home the Firebirds’ lone run to score Bella Pavlou against Coral Springs Charter. Doral showed it is still strong defensively as well as seventh-grader Zoey Abdullah and sophomore Sarah Breaux each made running catches at key moments to prevent runs.

Doral, which has advanced to the last three state tournaments, is seeking its second state championship in three seasons. The Firebirds, who also beat Cooper City and Miami Palmetto by a combined score of 23-1 in the tournament, bounced back after a pair of one-run losses to Western and Wellington the prior week.

STALLIONS STRONG

Somerset Silver Palms continued its impressive start by picking up four more wins at the event over the weekend to move to 9-1.

▪ Somerset Silver Palms 6, Western 0: Ava Stephens 2 for 4, 2 runs; Arlene Sordo, 2 for 3, run, RBI, double; Kate Champion 1 for 2, run, RBI; Edan Playa CG, shutout, two hits, 5 K.

▪ Somerset Silver Palms 11, Pembroke Pines Charter 5: Ava Stevens 4 for 4, 2 runs; Lani Gonzalez 3 for 3, three runs, two RBI; Gessy Hernandez 2 for 2, run, 2 RBI; Kate Champion 2 for 3, 2 runs.

▪ Somerset Academy Silver Palms 21, Estero 0: Ava Stevens no hitter, 7 K; Kaylee Quevedo 1 for 2, 2 RBI, double; Sarah Avila 1 for 1; Taylor Rebhan 3 for 4, 5 RBI, run.

▪ Somerset Academy Silver Palms 6, Dwyer 1: Taylor Rebhan 2 for 2, 2 runs, RBI; Ava Stevens 2 for 4, 2 runs; Gessy Hernandez 2 for 3, 3 RBI; Kate Champion 2 for 3.