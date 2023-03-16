Coral Reef softball excels at Bartow event. NBP’s Leah Finkelman wins state award. Plus more

Coral Reef softball went 3-1 to place third at the Bartow Tournament of Champions.

The Barracudas are 6-3. Their lone tourney loss was to host Bartow. They beat Inspiration Academy-Bradenton, Auburndale and Lake Wales.

In an 11-10 walk-off win over Lake Wales that took eight innings, Avery Clegg hit a winning sacrifice fly RBI to score Brianna Perantoni to end it.

Against Inspiration Academy-Bradenton, Coral Reef won another close one, 5-4. Tied at 3, the Barracudas scored twice in the fifth. Inspiration Academy added a run in the sixth, but Coral Reef halted the comeback.

Coral Reef 5, Inspiration Academy-Bradenton 4: WP Aubrey Alonso 7 IP, 2 ER, 11 H, 0 BB, 4 K; Aubrey Alonso 3-3; Chantel Garcia 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Rachel Hawkins 1-3, RBI; Lorena Montane 2-3, 2 R; Charlotte Diedrick 1-3, RBI.

Coral Reef 5, Auburndale 1: WP Erin Zambrano 7 IP, 1 ER, 1 K; Char Diedrick 2-3, 2 RBI; Chloe Junco 3-3, 2 R.

Coral Reef 11, Lake Wales 10 (8 inn.): WP Aubrey Alonso 2 IP, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 H, 1 BB, 1 K; Quinly Wylie 5.1 IP, 10 H, 2 ER; Brianna Perantoni 4-5, 2B, 3B, 3 R, 2 RBI; Madi Rodriguez 3-5, 2B, 3 R, 2 RBI; Rachel Hawkins 1-3, BB, HBP, 3 R, 2 RBI; Avery Clegg 1-4, 2B, SF, 3 RBI.

More softball

Somerset Academy Silver Palms 13, American Heritage-Plantation 4: Ava Stevens 3-4, BB, 4 R, RBI; Lani Gonzalez 2-3, 4 RBI, R; Arlene Sordo 2-4. 2 R; Coral Latshaw 2-3, 3 R. Som (5-1).

Baseball

Belen Jesuit 10, Florida Christian 0: Bel: WP Frank Fernandez 7 IP, 0 R, 6 H, 1 BB, 9 K; Ernie Echevarria 4-4, RBI; Jordan Cordero 2-4, 2 RBI; Brandon DeGoti 2-5, 2B, R, RBI;Evan Rothe 1-3, 2 RBI. FC: Mike Palenzuela 2-3; G.Chantres 1-3; J.Gonzalez 1-3. Bel (7-1), FC (2-6).

Doral Academy 7, Gulliver Prep 2: Adrian Santana 2-4, HR, 3 RBI; Michael Torres 1-2, HR, RBI; WP Frank Menendez 6 IP, 12 K. Dor (7-2).

Track & Field

The Belen Jesuit boys’ track & field team competed at the North South Florida Challenge at Palm Coast High School in Flagler County.

Belen Jesuit’s Tiago Socarras won the 1600-meter run (4:21.41) and the 800 (1:53.22) with his 800 time becoming the state’s leading time.

Also winning events for the Wolverines were Zachary Sunderland (high jump) at 6-foot 1.5 inches and Joshua Ruiz (3200) at 9:17.13.

Soccer state honors

Leah Finkelman, a senior forward from North Broward Prep, is the Florida Dairy Farmers Class 4A Girls’ Soccer Player of the Year, as voted by coaches and media reps.

After earning the Class 4A state award, she is now a finalist for Miss Soccer honors.

Finkelman scored 36 goals and added 26 assists in leading the Eagles to the regional semifinals. She committed to play soccer at NCAA Division I University of Pennsylvania.

Locals in final voting for player of the year and coach of the year in each classification: 7A: 3. Coach Kate Dwyer (Cypress Bay). 6A: 2. Coach David Fique (Lourdes Academy). 5A: 2. Coach Cindy Marcial (American Heritage-Plantation); 3. Samantha Villaverde (American Heritage-Plantation). 4A: 1. Leah Finkelman (North Broward Prep). 3A: 3. Coach Diego Estremadoyro (NSU University).

Basketball state nominees

Local nominees for the Florida Dairy Farmers Mr. Basketball and Coach of the Year state honors.

7A: Cameron Boozer (Columbus) Soph F 21.1 pts., 10.4 reb., 3.9 asts., 1.9 blks., 1.3 stls; Coach Andrew Moran (Columbus) 26-4 State Champion; Coach Kenny Brown (Deerfield Beach) 24-5 Regional Finalist.

6A: Koree Cotton (Southridge) Sr G 21.8 pts., 7.5 reb., 2.8 asts., 2.0 stls., 1.4 blks; Coach Dave Roca (Pembroke Pines Charter) 16-11 Regional Finalist.

5A: Javi Rosell (Belen Jesuit) Sr G 13.5 pts., 4.5 reb., 5.7 asts., 2.2 stls.; Carl Parrish (Norland) Sr G 15.3 pts., 3.1 reb., 4.2 asts.; Coach Lawton Williams (Norland) 21-8 Regional Finalist; Coach Gaston Rodriguez (Belen Jesuit) 28-4 State Champions.

4A: Christian Reid (Mater Lakes) Jr F 13.7 pts., 9.9 reb., 4.2 asts., 2.5 stls.; Ryan Weiss (North Broward Prep) Sr G 15.5 pts., 4.4 reb., 2.0 asts.; Coach Dylan Estock (Mater Lakes) 28-3 State Champion; Coach Casey Wohlleb (North Broward Prep) 22-8 Regional Finalist.

3A: Jaylen Carry (Westminster Academy) Sr F 14.7 pt., 10.1 reb., 3.5 asts.; James Madison commit; Dante Allen (Riviera Prep) Soph G 21.6 pts., 7.7 reb., 3.7 asst., 2.3 stls.; Coach Anthony Shahbaz (Riviera Prep) 27-6 State Champion; Ehren Wallhoff (Westminster Academy) 21-8 Regional Finalist.

2A: Ashton Smith (Sagemont) Sr G 10.6 pts., 2.8 reb., 6.8 asts., 2.0 stls.; Coach Delwin Liranzo (Dade Christian) 23-6 Regional Finalist; Coach David Roe (Sagemont) 29-4 State Champion.

Boys’ volleyball

Belen Jesuit d. Ferguson 15-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-18: Anthony Lamelas 11 kills, 2 blocks; Robert Henao 43 assists, 3 blocks, 4 digs, 3 kills; Federico Marino 9 kills, 4 blocks. Bel (8-0).

Cardinal Gibbons d. Fort Lauderdale 12-25, 25-12, 25-16, 25-20: Logan Keothavy 13 kills; Daniel Sappia 11 kills; Gabriel Nejad 33 assists.

Mater Lakes Academy d. St. Brendan 25-18, 25-13, 25-16: Jesus Montes 13 kills, 8 aces; Kevin Llerena 11 kills, 7 digs, 5 aces; Nicholas Aranda 36 assists, 4 digs; Ibrahim Perez 6 kills. MLA (3-0).

Palmetto d. Killian 25-11, 25-12, 25-15: Jose Ruiz 15 digs, 2 aces; JD Baumer 6 kills, 2 digs; Jake Bendoya 4 kills; Ronen Dircie 5 digs, 2 aces, 29 set assists; Michael Rivera 18 kills, 5 digs, 4 aces. Plm (3-1).

Ronald Reagan Doral d. JC Bermudez Doral 25-21, 25-23, 22-25, 25-21: Asdrubal Martinez 15 kills, 3 blocks; Kevin Gonzalez 8 kills, 18 digs, 2 aces; Michael Perez 22 assists, 5 kills, 2 aces; Diego Requena 20 assists, 6 digs; Brycien Cicconi 7 kills, 5 digs; Eduardo Marquez 5 kills, 27 serve received, 19 digs. Rea (1-3).

Beach volleyball

Carrollton 3, LaSalle 2

Tennis

GIRLS: Cypress Bay 7, Flanagan 0: No.1 Laila Wassef Kamil d. Maribel Caraballo 8-1; No.2 Ashlyn Gao d. Luciana Marcano 8-0; No.3 Lorena Martins d. Natalia Marcano 8-0; No.4 Nandini Sundaram d. Kylie Solorzano 8-1; No.5 Anika Ravi d. Abrie Thompson 8-0. Doubles: No.1: Kamil/Martins d. Caraballo/Solorzano 8-0; No.2 Alana Chelle/Madi Weidler d. L.Marcano/Amber Elcock 8-1. CB (4-1), Flan (4-2).

GIRLS: Gulliver Prep 5, Carrollton 2: No.1 Sophia Varabyeva (GP) won 9-7; No.3 MIa Suarez (GP) won 9-7; No.4 Mika Ringel (GP) won 8-4; No.5 Maya Quintero (GP) won 8-1. GP (7-2).

BOYS: Cypress Bay 7, Flanagan 0: No.1 Sebastian Mendoza d. Santiago Pineda 8-1; No.2 Dustin Touchstone d. Melvin Ayebah 8-4; No.3 Victor Yegres d. Manuel Ayebah 8-0; No.4 Jayden Bodden d. Andres Leon 8-0; No.5 Arav Bansal d. Sebastian Cordero 8-0. Doubles: No.1 Mendoza/Yegres d. Pineda/Leon 8-2; No.2 Sebastian Elias/Touchstone d. Me.Ayebah/Ma.Ayebah 8-2. CB (5-0), Flan (2-4).

