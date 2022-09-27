Coral Reef impresses at GMAC Cross-Country Championship. Plus Belen Jesuit golf record and more

Coral Reef senior Ryan Sarafoglu took home top individual honors after he crossed the finish line nearly 10 seconds ahead of the rest of the pack to win the boys’ 5K race of the GMAC Cross-Country Championship at Larry and Penny Thompson Park in Miami.

GMAC Boys’ Cross-Country Champion Ryan Sarafoglu of Coral Reef High School.

Sarafoglu’s time of 16 minutes 29.60 second finished ahead of Columbus juniors Alejandro Romagosa (16:39.43) and Danny Garcia (16:52.30), who led a pack of eight Explorers runners finishing in the top 10.

That effort resulted in Columbus cruising to the boys’ team title with 23 points. Coral Reef finished with 77.

The GMAC runner-up Coral Reef boys’ cross-country team.

But the Barracudas swept the championships on the girls’ side, led by sophomore Samantha Ruiz, who recorded a 21:14.73.

GMAC Girls’ Cross-Country Champion Samantha Ruiz of Coral Reef High School.

Coral Reef finished with a team-best 56 points to edge runner-up Coral Gables’ 67 points.

BOYS: Team: 1. Columbus 23; 2. Coral Reef 77; 3. Coral Gables 107; 4. Miami Coral Park 110; 5. Miami Palmetto 159.

Individuals: 1. Ryan Sarafoglu (CR) 16:29.60; 2. Alejandro Romagosa (Col) 16:39.43; 3. Danny Garcia (Col) 16:52.30; 4. Lucas Oliveira (CR) 17:00.36; 5. Giovanni Armas (Col) 17:13.23; 6. Mario Sueiras (Col) 17:34.12; 7. Anthony Scarcello (Col) 17:35.31; 8. Mateo Bustamante Sotelo (Col) 17:37.28; 9. Daniel A. Garcia (Col) 17:42.20; 10. Jo Nunez (Col) 17:50.75.

GIRLS: Team: 1. Coral Reef 56; 2. Coral Gables 67; 3. Terra 100; 4. MAST 102; 5. Northwestern 125.

Individuals: 1. Samantha Ruiz (CR) 21:14.73; 2. Isabella Morales (CG) 21:17.19; 3. Michaela Thompson (PAL) 21:33.58; 4. Elicia Bryant (Hom) 22:12.36; 5. Avril Donner (CG) 22:55.42; 6. Abagail Laine (Terra) 22:57.26; 7. Isabella Marty (Var) 23:06.66; 8. Abby Hoffman (MB) 23:23.13; 9. Samantha Pinnavaia (Ferg) 23:25.31; 10. Rickaiya Lewis (NW) 23:39.57.

Golf

Lorenzo Rodriguez of Belen Jesuit was second individually, and Ransom Everglades was third in the team division during the South Florida PGA East Coast High School Golf Championships at Boca Grove.

Rodriguez shot 141 (two rounds), two strokes behind the winner. He was first of the Broward and Miami Dade golfers. A sophomore, he fired 69 in one of his rounds to tie his school record but then had it beat by older brother Adrian, who had 68. A senior, Adrian tied for fourth at 144.

Story continues

Belen Jesuit Golf Coach Carlos Rodriguez with standout golfers/brothers Adrian and Lorenzo Rodriguez.

Ransom topped the Broward and Miami Dade teams at 591, three strokes behind runner-up Boca Raton.

Kobe Lopez led the Raiders, tying for fourth at 144 (69-75). Teammate Nick Viana was outstanding, too, tying for 16th at 147 (73-74). Jackson Langer (tied for 22nd at 152) and Hugo Stenstrom (tied for 25th at 153) rounded out the team scoring.

The field featured 15 teams and 75 golfers.

Team: 1. FAU-Boca Raton 579; 2. Boca Raton 588; 3. Ransom Everglades 591; 4. Bishop Vernot-Venice 608; 5. Westlake 612; 6. St. Andrews-Boca Raton 613; 7. Archbishop McCarthy 613; 8. American Heritage-Delray Bch 615; 9. Belen Jesuit 616; 10. North Broward Prep 620; 11. Vero Beach 621; 12. King’s Academy-West Palm Beach 625; 13. Columbus 646; 14. Westminster Christian 667; 15. Saint John Paul II-Boca Raton.

Individuals: 1. Alex Heard (Boca Raton) 139; 2. Lorenzo Rodriguez (Belen Jesuit) 141; 3. Jack Quinn (FAU) 143; 4. Elijah Zamarron (Westlake Prep), Matteo Desmond (FAU), Adrian Rodriguez (Belen Jesuit), Kevin Kelly (Bishop Verot), Brett Moore (Archbishop McCarthy), Jack Kantowski (Boca Raton), and Kobe Lopez (Ransom Everglades) 144; 11. Jason Shwartz (American Heritage-Delray Bch) 145.

More golf

The North Broward Prep girls’ golf team was seventh of 13 teams with 335 at the Lady Maverick Invitational at Grand Palms Resort & Golf in Pembroke Pines. Aryanah Ahmad shot 79, tops for the Eagles.

In a match against American Heritage-Delray, Ahmad took medalist honors with 34. American Heritage won 159-179.

In a match against American Heritage-Plantation, medalist honors went to North Broward Prep’s Camilla Terzoli with 35. American Heritage won 170-175.

North Broward Prep was fourth of eight teams at the Palm League Invitational in Miami Shores. Terzoli tied for second overall with 73.

BOYS: Florida Christian 149, Gulliver Prep 182 at Palmetto Golf Course (par 36): Medalist Nicholas Prieto (FC) 34; Kalani Centeno (FC) 36; Kevin Corzo (FC) 38; Krishan Nanda (GP) 39; Eros Razuri-Hoyos (FC) 41.

Bowling

BOYS: Columbus d HEA 7-0: High game Alec Padilla (Col) 227; High series Alec Padilla (Col) 598; High game Adair Garcia (HEA) 222; series Adair Garcia (HEA) 582. COL (3-0).

Swimming

St. Brendan vs. Belen Jesuit vs. Lourdes vs. TERRA: Top Performers: StB: Anacristina Uribe 1st in 100 back at 1:12.61; 2nd in 200 free at 2:18.55; Victoria Corrales 2nd in 100 fly at 1:08.41, 3rd in 200 IM at 2:41.10; Richard Navarro 1st in 200 IM at 2:09.77, 1st in 100 back at 58.72; Andriy Huertas 1st in 100 fly at 54.48, 3rd in 50 free at 23.70; Tatiana Loo 2nd in 50 free at 29.55, 2nd in 100 free at 1:09.43; GIrls’ 200 medley relay (Anacristina Uribe, Sabrina Henriquez, Victoria Corrales, Tatiana Loo) 2nd in 2:20.05; Girls’ 400 free relay (Anacristina Uribe, Tatiana Loo, Victoria Corrales, Alexandra Marquez) 1st in 4:30.39.

GIRLS: Coral Reef 120, South Dade 42.

BOYS: Coral Reef 130, South Dade 31.

Volleyball

Gulliver Prep d. Palmer Trinity 25-14, 25-10, 25-18: Hailey Brenner 10 kills, 5 aces; Jackie Taylor 8 kills; Ana Corina Garcia 14 assists; Sophia Wong 10 digs; Nicolette Peñaranda 6 aces. GP (12-1).

St. Brendan d. Riviera Prep 25-19, 25-18, 25-11: Ana Sofia Tobar 10 kills, 4 aces, 10 digs & serve receive; Annelise Alvarez 10 kills, 1 ace, 8 digs & serve receive; Sofia Sanchez 30 assists, 2 aces; Nikki Baltodano 3 aces, 10 digs & serve receive; Jordan Medina 8 kills, 1 ace, 3 blocks; Mia Ortiz 4 blocks, 3 kills. StB (10-2).

Football

Archbishop Carroll recorded its second district win with a 55-6 victory over Palm Glades. Alejandro Isaza led the rushing attack with 7 carries for 95 yards and 2 touchdowns. QB Ryan Castro was 4-of-4 passing for 81 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The defensive effort was led by the Miranda brothers (Brandon and Dylan). They combined for 10 tackles (6 tackles for loss) and 3 sacks. Brandon also forced a fumble that defensive lineman Daniel Diaz recovered for a touchdown. AC (4-0).

Ransom Everglades 48, Marathon 6: Offense: Senior QB Jackson Pegg 17-of-23 passing, 317 yards, 6 TDs; senior Brendan Dyke 3 receiving TDs; senior AJ Srebnick 1 receiving TD; junior Bryce Sadler 60 yard receiving TD, 85-yard rushing TD; senior Gabe Alencar 1 receiving TD; sophomore OL Rudy Pages solid impact on pass protection; The offense scored 7 TDs in only 31 plays.

Defense: Junior linebackers Jordan Gonzalez and Micheal Kaye led the effort. Kaye recovered a fumble, caused by senior AJ Srebnick; freshman Juan Velazco 2 TFL, 1st INT of the season; defense allowed 0 passing yards. Special Teams: Collin Goff PATs and kick-offs. RE (3-1).

Westland Hialeah 39, Miami Springs 12: Cameron Torres 9 touches, 207 yards, 2 TDs, averaging 23 yards a carry; Max Lawrence 17-of-25 passing, 236 yards, 4 TDs; Keon Adderley 2 catches for 52 yards and 1 TD; Keon Adderley 1 TD catch; Nate Washington 1 TD catch; Ja’Montay Parks 1 TD catch; Kimothy Massie 1 TD catch; Antron Williams 10 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 blocked extra point; Justin Rodriguez 12 tackles; Trevor Darling 12 tackles. WH (3-1).

Westminster Academy 48, St. Edward’s-Vero Beach 6: QB Anthony Barbar 12-of-19 passing, 243 yds, 4 TDs; WR Jahlan Paul 5 catches, 119 yds, 2 TDs, 1 blocked PAT; Jeremiah Critch 5 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 forced fum, 1 fumble return for TD. WA (4-0).

Submit Fall sports results

For high schools in Broward and Miami-Dade, if you have Fall varsity results along with top performers and their stats for this column, email hssports@miamiherald.com.

Bowling, cross country, football, golf, swimming, volleyball.

They will run in the newspaper and online. Photos accepted, too. No deadline. Send after the game, the next day or weekly. You will be alerted when it will appear in the newspaper and online.

---

Roundup compiled by Jim Varsallone

jvarsallone@miamiherald.com