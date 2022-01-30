Coral lipstick tells the world you feel happy

Balanced half way between red and nude, a coral-coloured lipstick elevates even the most pedestrian of looks



Many of us are conducting the bulk of our work virtually. But the sartorial etiquette of Zoom meetings is still tricky. Rocking up as you would if you were taking the bins out feels out of step. But then dressing up – clothes or face – as you would if you were having a real-life meeting doesn’t always translate over the screen. A coral lip balances things out. It immediately elevates an otherwise pedestrian look. It ups the ante of your traditional nude, but it’s not as full wattage as orange or red. And it makes your face look happy.

1. Anastasia Beverly Hills Matte Lipstick £21, anastasiabeverlyhills.com

2. Carolina Herrera Nude Couture Lipstick in Nude Cashmere £25, harrods.com

3. Rose Inc Lip & Cheek in Anemone £23, spacenk.com

4. Gucci Beauty Rouge à Lèvres Matte Lipstick £35, selfridges.com

5. Jimmy Choo Matte Lipstick in Coral Sunset £50, jimmychoo.com

6. Jones Road Lip and Cheek Tint in Bright Coral £30.50, jonesroadbeauty.com

I can’t do without… There’s more than a famous name to this new product range

Avid followers of beauty will have seen the hype around Chanel No 1. So why the big deal? For 100 years, the only number we’ve associated with Chanel is 5. So this is a turn up for the books. Then there are the many years’ of research behind this curated line up. This includes makeup (a second skin-effect foundation and a sublime lip and cheek balm), a fragrance and skincare, serums, a lotion, an eye cream, a genius non-stripping powder-to-foam cleanser and the soufflé like Revitalising Cream that smooths, plumps and disappears easily into the skin. These, I should add, are scented, however it is so beautifully formulated that unless you are very sensitive to fragrance, I can’t imagine it will be an issue. The key ingredient in the range is the red camellia, a hardy flower that can withstand both hot and cold climates. It is naturally rich in antioxidants, improves elasticity, smooths skin texture and, in the case of the Revitalising Cream, also forms a barrier against urban pollution. Luxury beauty brands aren’t known for leading the charge in sustainability, but the eco credentials here are impressive. Bottles and jars are made of recyclable glass (the cream is also refillable), labelling uses organic inks, and lids are created with recycled materials. A new name, painstaking research, proven formulations and a hefty nod to sustainability – that’s why it’s a big deal. Chanel No 1 Red Camellia Revitalising Cream, from £71, chanel.com

On my radar… Smooth hair and skin, plus an early Valentine’s treat

Hair apparent This smoothing product is from one of the industry’s best stylists. Tested at fashion shows, it comes with supermodels’ seal of approval. Sam McKnight Happy Endings Nourishing Balm, £24, sammcknight.com

Romance is in the air Already considering a (generous) Valentine’s gift? You won’t go wrong with this sandalwood, fig and rose scent from this haute fragrance collection. Guerlain Santal Pao Rosa, £280, guerlain.com

Skin deep Formulated with clinical-grade ingredients, this fade gel deals with discoloration and post-acne scarring while also restoring the skin barrier. Kate Somerville Eradikate Blemish Mark Fading Gel, £58, cultbeauty.co.uk

