Coral Gables Mayor Vince Lago re-elected to second term without opposition

Coral Gables Mayor Vince Lago was automatically elected to a second two-year term as mayor on Friday afternoon when a deadline to make the ballot in the city’s April elections passed without anyone qualifying to run against him.

“I am proud of the work I have undertaken on behalf of the city these past two years,” Lago said in a written statement. “And am blessed to have the opportunity to continue to lead the City Beautiful and remain committed to lead in an open and transparent fashion. [I] am especially grateful for the overwhelming support I have received from our residents.”

In total, Lago raised $81,700 for his campaign and spent nearly $26,000, according to campaign finance records. He was previously elected in April of 2021 with 58% of the vote. Prior to that, he served on the City Commission for eight years.

The city’s general election is slated for April 11, and a total of six candidates qualified for two open commission seats by Friday’s noon deadline.

For the Commission Group IV seat, the candidates are mortgage broker Sean Patrick McGrover; attorney and consultant Ivette Arango O’Doski; Melissa Castro, who is chief executive of a Gables-based construction company; and Jackson Rip Holmes, a small business owner.

Two qualified for the Group V position: attorney Alexander Luis Bucelo, who is partner at Bucelo Law Group, and Ariel Fernandez, co-founder of the Gables Insider blog.