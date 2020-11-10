Cora, Rona And Lockie: 10 Baby Names Inspired By Lockdown

The pandemic has changed all of our lives – and if you’re about to have a baby, chances are you’re thinking about the strangeness of the current situation even more than usual.

A recent survey, conducted by ChannelMum.com, found that 43% of parents believe the coronavirus outbreak will affect what they decide to call their baby.

The research also found 7% of parents have changed their mind on how they will name their children as a direct result of the pandemic.

Some 60% of the 1,300 parents polled said they would avoid names that reminded them of the virus and the lockdown – but others may feel the need to mark such a significant part of our history.

Whichever way you decide to go, we have a wealth of baby name inspiration on HuffPost UK Parents. Here are 10 of the best monikers inspired by lockdown.

Cora

Cora comes from the Ancient Greek Κόρη (Kórē), the name for the Greek goddess Persephone. Other forms of the name could be Kora and Korra.

Rona

Rona comes from the Hebrew and means ‘song’. A much prettier version of what it’s come to mean to us today.

Vira

Vira has a Hindi origin, where it means ‘hero’, but it can also come from the Spanish, meaning ‘white’ or ‘fair’.

Coren

Coren is usually a boy’s name, and comes from the Latin, meaning ‘spear’.

Corina

The name Corina means ‘maiden’ and comes from the French.

Lochlan

Lochlan means ‘from the fjord and lake-land’, and comes from the Gaelic for ‘loch’ (lake/fjord) and ‘lann’, meaning land.

Ronan

The name Ronan means ‘little seal’ and originally comes from the Irish.

Viola

The name Viola means Violet and is of Italian origin, but in the Bible it means...

