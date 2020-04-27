Coquitlam RCMP seek witnesses in 'minor collision' turned deadly

Coquitlam RCMP are asking for witnesses to come forward after a collision involving three vehicles on Sunday led to the death of an 82 year-old Pitt Meadows man.

Police said, at first, the crash did not appear to be serious.

It happened shortly before 5 p.m. on April 26 at the intersection of Mary Hill Bypass and Pitt River Road in Port Coquitlam when police say a red Subaru Outback and a grey Volkswagen Passat collided. The Passat then hit a white Chevrolet Colorado truck.

Police said the driver of the Subaru and one of his passengers were taken to hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries.

At midnight, the elderly passenger died from his injuries and collision investigators are urging anyone who saw the crash or the moments leading up to it to contact police.