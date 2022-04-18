Copson and Salomon Unveil ULTRA RAID Sneaker

French sports brand Salomon has teamed up with COPSON to drop its latest sneaker, just in time to celebrate the wild and carefree days of summer. Deemed the ULTRA RAID, the newest footwear bears a classic silhouette alongside Salomon’s modern technological innovations, wrapped in a positively sunny aesthetic.

Outfitted in colors reminiscent of days lounging on the beach sipping negronis, the ULTRA RAID arrives in light, warm-weather shades with rich red accents and cushioning. All of the shoe’s original comfort-enhancing features remain the same, coming with lightweight and transparent mesh uppers. Equipped for leisurely strolls and midnight walks exploring, the ULTRA Raid is also crafted with a responsive and soft energy form, as well as a trail-running midsole, made for long walks on the beach. The shoe is finished with the message ‘Tempo Allegro’ stamped across the tongue in Copson’s signature sans serif font.

Demonstrating its altruistic commitment to the environment, COPSON shot the Tempo Allegro campaign near the dying Calabrian village that is home to the family of founder Maria Falbo, as the brand has been devoted to its regeneration.

Take a look at the campaign in the gallery above. The ULTRA RAID for COPSON will be available on Copson’s website as well as Salomon’s online store.