Cops Searching for Kidnap Victim Eliza Fletcher Find a Body

Police searching for Eliza Fletcher, the Memphis teacher and mom whose violent kidnapping was caught on surveillance video, found a body on Monday night but have not confirmed the identity.

The development came a day after police charged Cleotha Abston, a local man who served two decades behind bars for another kidnapping, with Fletcher’s abduction.

Fletcher—the 34-year-old granddaughter of the hardware giant Orgill—was out for a jog early Friday morning when she was ambushed and forced into a black GMC Terrain.

When she didn’t return home, her husband called police—who found a string of clues that led them to Abston.

Among the evidence was a pair of sandals found at the kidnapping scene that contained his DNA—which was on record since he was convicted of robbing and abducting a defense lawyer in 2001. Police said they also found video of Abston wearing those sandals the day before Fletcher’s abduction.

Additionally, pings from Abston’s cellphone showed it was in the area where Fletcher was taken at the time she was abducted, according to a police affidavit.

Finally, Abston’s own brother, Mario Abston, told police that he came to his home on Friday and washed the interior of the GMC and his clothing and was “acting strange,” police said.

Investigators said Cleotha Abston would not tell them were Fletcher was.

At 5:07 pm, officers in the 1600 block of Victor located a deceased party. The identity of this person and the cause of death is unconfirmed at this time. The investigation is ongoing.



Once additional information is available, we will provide an update. pic.twitter.com/LwnCdCYz1z — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 6, 2022

