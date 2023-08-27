Cops Name Jacksonville Shooter Who Targeted and Killed 3 Black People in Racist Sl

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office/Handout via REUTERS

A suspect has been identified in the vile racist shooting at a Jacksonville, Florida Dollar General that killed three people over the weekend. Ryan Christopher Palmeter, 21, was named as the shooter, according to a Sunday tweet from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Palmeter stormed into the store on Saturday afternoon wielding an AR-style rifle and a handgun—one of which was decorated with a swastika—and shot three Black victims, all of whom died.

The 21-year-old then turned a gun on himself and died by suicide, authorities said.

Jacksonville Sheriff TK Waters speaks during a news conference about the gunman in Jacksonville, Florida. "He targeted a certain group of people and that's Black people. That's what he said he wanted to kill. And that's very clear." AFP via Getty Images

Almost immediately, the shooting was deemed “racially motivated” and was being investigated as a hate crime.

“Plainly put, this shooting was racially motivated and he hated Black people,” Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters told reporters at a press conference on Saturday.

On Sunday, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that the Department of Justice is “investigating this attack as a hate crime and an act of racially-motivated violent extremism.”

“One of the Justice Department’s first priorities upon its founding in 1870 was to bring to justice white supremacists who used violence to terrorize Black Americans,” Garland said in a news release. “That remains our urgent charge today.”

This story is developing, check back for updates.

Neighborhood resident Virginia Bradford hugs a woman who came to the police line after going to the hospital to see her child and the child's father who she said were shot at the Dollar General Store, after police said a white man armed with a high-powered rifle and a handgun killed three Black people before shooting himself. Bob Self/USA Today Network via REUTERS

