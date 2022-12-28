Cops Nab Man Accused of Assaulting Gay NYC Councilman’s Neighbor

Jeenah Moon/Getty

A 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged with assault and harassment after anti-LGBTQ protesters entered the New York City apartment building of councilman Erik Bottcher last week.

In a statement to The Daily Beast, the New York Police Department confirmed that officers had arrested David Nieves, of Brooklyn, on Tuesday morning in connection with an assault on Bottcher’s 52-year-old neighbor.

Bottcher welcomed news of the arrest, telling The Daily Beast: “Violence, intimidation and vandalism are never acceptable. A message needs to be sent to hate groups everywhere that this sort of behavior will not be tolerated.”

During the episode at Bottcher’s Chelsea building on Dec. 19, two anti-Drag Queen Story Hour protesters were arrested after entering the building and reportedly refusing to leave before eventually doing so. The sidewalk outside was defaced with hateful, homophobic slurs directed against Bottcher, including “OK Groomer,” “Child Predator,” and Erik Boccher (sic) Is a Pedo Child Groomer!”

Bottcher, whose district encompasses Chelsea, Hell’s Kitchen, and Greenwich Village, posted a video allegedly showing one of his neighbors being physically assaulted by the extremists during the incident. A group of protesters also entered and reportedly vandalized his nearby office building.

Video of the Drag Story Hour protesters physically attacking one of my neighbors last night. pic.twitter.com/sqoGc8dWyZ — NYC Council Member Erik Bottcher (@ebottcher) December 20, 2022

Police last week identified the two women arrested at Bottcher’s residence as Erica Sanchez, 44, from the Bronx, and D’Anna Morgan, 27, from Queens. Both were charged with criminal trespass. The New York Post reported that the group that targeted Bottcher’s office was called Guardians of Divinity.

Bottcher told The Daily Beast last week that he had so far declined special protection measures, saying that Mayor Eric Adams and the NYPD “are offering any and all support and protection that I need. I’ve declined having a car parked out front. But I know that is an option that is open to me if I need it. The mayor told me he and his entire administration are standing with me. The support from people generally has been overwhelming and absolutely heartening. It doesn’t surprise me because New Yorkers are very loving and supportive people, but it’s even more than I would have been expected.”

The incident is the latest in a wave of activity aimed at drag events across the country, enflamed by anti-LGBTQ rhetoric by politicians and right wing media.

