Cops are looking for a mother and a father after abduction of two South Florida kids

A mother and a father abducted their children from a Friday supervised visit and are on the run, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said.

There’s a warrant for the arrest of Winter Soriano, 27, for interference with custody and a warrant pending for Laurence Rodriguez, 28.

PBCSCO says Soriano took her children from a supervised visit with a relative in the 1500 block of Crestwood Boulevard in Lake Worth Beach, hustled out to meet Rodriguez and they ran to a nearby car. They might be a 1998 Nissan Maxima, a 2005 gold Cadillac or a Toyota Camry.

The reason neither Soriano nor Rodriguez had custody of their children wasn’t stated.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call PBCSO Dispatch at 561-688-3400, CrimeStoppers at 1-800-458-8477 (TIPS) or the nearest law enforcement agency.

