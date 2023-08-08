Cops ID and Charge White Antagonists in Wild Alabama Dock Brawl

via Twitter

Alabama cops have started cracking down on the agitators who sparked a viral melee on a Montgomery, Alabama, riverfront over the weekend, with officials on Tuesday announcing a series of charges.

Three white men have warrants out for their arrest for assault in the third degree, Chief Darryl Albert said Tuesday. They were identified as Richard Roberts, 48, Allen Todd, 23, and Zachary Shipman, 25.

One suspect is in custody and two others are expected to turn themselves in later Tuesday in nearby Selma, Alabama, Albert said. The trio will not face hate crime charges despite an outcry from observers that Saturday’s attack was race-driven.

The chief did say, however, that additional charges “are likely” as detectives continue to comb through the hoards of videos posted online.

The brawl was recorded by dozens of onlookers, with each angle telling a slightly different story of what unfolded. The footage captured the first punch thrown, coming shortly after a Black riverboat worker asked a group of white men to move their pontoon boat because it was blocking a ferry filled with passengers from docking and unloading.

The worker was jumped by the white men moments later and taken to the ground despite him trying to fight back. A group quickly swooped in—or, in the case of one man, swam in—to avenge the outnumbered worker, however, and the tables turned. From then on, it was clear the initial group of aggressors took the brunt of the beating.

Arrests were not announced over the weekend but some of those involved were detained, Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said Saturday night.

Since, more details have come to light in the incident’s aftermath. The ferry’s captain, Jim Kittrell, explained to a local radio show what preceded his worker’s initial beatdown.

In a southern drawl, Kittrell told the News & Views with Joey Clark that he was trying to dock the Harriot II—a historic ferry on the Alabama river—around 7 p.m. Saturday when he came across an inebriated group who’d docked their pontoon boat in the way.

The captain said he asked the group to move their boat “up a couple feet” over a PA system at least five times, but they responded by staring and flicking off the Harriot II. At this point, with his passengers stuck on board, Kittrell said he called 911.

Before cops arrived, however, Kittrell said the group of men walked away from their boat, so he ordered his first-mate “Damian” to move their vessel himself. Kittrell suspects the group didn’t go far when they left, however, as they rushed back as Damian approached and explained his intentions.

That’s where the viral footage picks up, with a white man pouncing on Damian after a short verbal exchange. Kittrell said some of his remaining crew then sprung into action to help their colleague and other bystanders did the same, resulting in a minutes-long brawl.

“Within a minute or so, it was an all-out brawl,” Kittrell said. “I saw some more guys coming, and I said, ‘Oh, thank God, they're going to break it up,’ but instead of breaking it up, they jumped on him, too.”

Kittrell called the entire ordeal “unfortunate.” As punches were being thrown by both sides, he said he pleaded over the PA for the violence to stop.

“As soon as the boat hits the dock, some of my crew, who saw my first-mate Damian being attacked, felt they had to retaliate,” he said, adding later in the interview, “I’m just so thankful that nobody had a weapon.”

Kittrell said he recognized the agitating group from past confrontations on the riverfront. Going against speculation online, he said he didn’t think race was a factor in Saturday’s brawl, despite cell phone footage showing it was predominantly a fight between group of Black people against a group of white instigators.

“This was not a black and white thing,” he insisted. “This was our crew upset about these idiots.”

Local officials described the scene similarly. Reed, the city’s first Black mayor, said in a statement Sunday that officers “acted swiftly to detain several reckless individuals for attacking a man who was doing his job.”

The Harriot II is one of Montgomery’s top attractions for tourists and locals alike. The city’s paper of record, the Montgomery Advertiser, wrote on Sunday that the docking area where the brawl broke out “is the regular spot reserved for the Harriott II Riverboat,” suggesting those with the pontoon boat should’ve known better than to dock there.

“We’re a fun city,” Albert said Tuesday. “We don’t want this type of activity to shine a dark eye on what the city is all about. We’re going to do all we can to do our due diligence to ensure that this case is solved and put to rest.”

