Cops Hunt for Killers Who Beat and Shot 3 Friends on Fla. Fishing Trip

Stephen Maturen/Getty

The Polk County, Florida, sheriff says it’s one of the worst crime scenes he’s witnessed in almost 50 years on the job. Three friends on a fishing trip to a lake in Frostproof were beaten and shot to death—and now police are hunting for the killers and a motive. One of the victims managed to call his father and say, “Help,” and the dad rushed to the scene, where he found his son barely alive, the Orlando Sentinel reported. The son managed to speak to the father before dying, but police have not released details. Sheriff Grady Judd called the crime a “massacre” and said investigators suspect there was more than one assailant.







Scroll to continue with content Ad

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.