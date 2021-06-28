Cops creator John Langley dies while in Mexico for off-road race

John Langley. AP Photo/Richard Drew, File

John Langley, creator of the reality TV series Cops, died on Saturday during a road race in Mexico. He was 78.

Langley was in Baja competing in the Coast to Coast Ensenada-San Felipe 250 off-road race when he died of an apparent heart attack, family spokeswoman Pam Golum told The Associated Press on Sunday.

Cops debuted in 1989 and lasted 32 seasons, pulled from the Paramount Network following the global protests against police brutality and the death of George Floyd. Langley came up with the idea for Cops along with his production partner Malcolm Barbour, and before it was picked up by Fox, they spent years trying to find a network, AP says. The series followed cops from departments across the United States, showing them arresting people, chasing suspects, and driving around in their patrol cars.

Langley, who also produced the 2009 film Brooklyn's Finest and the television shows Jail and Anatomy of a Crime, enjoyed off-road racing, and routinely participated in events. He is survived by his wife Maggie Langley; son and producing partner Morgan Langley; son Zak Langley; daughters Sara Langley Dews and Jennifer Blair; and seven grandchildren.

