Cops Confirm Multiple Fatalities After Walmart Shooting in Virigina

Matt Young
·1 min read
Douglas Sacha/Getty
Douglas Sacha/Getty

Police have confirmed a shooting at a Walmart in Virginia with multiple fatalities and injuries reported.

The Chesapeake Police Department confirmed the incident to The Daily Beast at the Walmart store, off Battlefield Boulevard, but would not go into further details.

According to Leo Kosinkski with the Chesapeake PD, the call to authorities came in at 10:12 p.m. Kosinski told WAVY there were multiple fatalities and injuries and said police are going through the building. “Police believe the shooter is dead, but people need to stay clear,” Kosinski said, according to WAVY.

The number of victims or injured is currently unclear.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

