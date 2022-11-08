Cops charged after placing woman in police car hit by train, Colorado officials say

Two police officers accused of placing a woman in a patrol car that was then hit by a train have been charged, Colorado prosecutors reported.

The woman also faces a charge of menacing in connection with the initial road-rage incident, the Weld County District Attorney’s Office said in a Monday, Nov. 7, news release.

Yareni Rios-Gonzalez, 20, of Greeley, was detained by officers from the Platteville and Fort Lupton police departments on Sept. 16, McClatchy News reported.

Officers placed her in a patrol vehicle parked on railroad tracks while they searched her pickup truck for a reported firearm. She was seriously hurt when a train hit the vehicle.

Officer Jordan Steinke, of the Fort Lupton Police Department, faces charges including criminal attempt to commit manslaughter, assault and reckless endangerment, the release said.

Officer Pablo Vazquez, of the Platteville Police Department, faces charges including reckless endangerment, obstructing a highway, careless driving and parking where prohibited, according to the Weld County District Attorney’s Office.

Rios-Gonzalez, Steinke and Vazquez were each issued a summons but not booked into custody, prosecutors said. Court dates have not been set.

An attorney for Vazquez declined to comment to KCNC until he could read the indictment, while an attorney for Steinke said she “trusts she will receive her fair day in court.”

Platteville is a town of 3,000 people about 35 miles north of Denver.

