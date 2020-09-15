UP Cops Called Me Yogi-Modi Critic, Beat Me Up: 21-Yr-Old Student

At 12:30 am on 25 August, the local police in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh knocked on the door of Zakir Ali Tyagi, a 21-year-old journalism student.

Tyagi was in his bed watching primetime news on his laptop. He hit the pause button and got up to open the door. He was surprised to see around 17 policemen at his doorstep. He asked them for the reason of their visit, but they didn’t say a word.

“They started beating me up and said, ‘Tu hi hai Yogi-Modi wala (you are the one who talks about Yogi and Modi).’ They then dragged me out of my house and pushed me into their police jeep. I kept asking them why were they taking me, but they did not tell me,” Tyagi tells The Quint, speaking from his home in Bada Gaon village, in Meerut district.

Tyagi says he assumed he had been picked up for his involvement in anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh.

The police took him to Kila Parikshitgarh station, approximately 5-6 km from his village. He spent the night in a lock-up, but none of the police officers questioned him or told him the reason, Zakir claims.

‘Pressurised by Local BJP Workers’

Later in the morning, a few people, including the village head from his village, came to the police station for his bail. It was then revealed that Tyagi had been arrested on the suspicion of cow slaughter. But the police did not hear the villagers’ side of the story – and asked them to leave.

“Munneshwar (local villager) was also present at the station with other villagers. Munneshwar had complained about finding the remains of a cow on his farm in Bada Gaon. Munneshwar had not taken any names; the police lodged a nameless complaint,” Tyagi alleges.

The police had told them that Tyagi had been “arrested under political pressure” because Munneshwar didn’t mention his name in the complaint, Bada Gaon’s gram panchayat head Talib tells The Quint.

“Munneshwar, on 23 August, had informed the police that the remains of a cow were found on his farm. The police then lodged a complaint and arrested Zubair, a 17-year-old local villager on the suspicion of cow slaughter and locked him up in a thana in Parikshitgarh,” Tyagi claims.

“Zubair was locked up for two days. He was arrested because his father Irfan had earlier been involved in petty crimes in the village, so the police, without any proof, assumed that Irfan might have been involved in cow slaughter, too. But, as Irfan was out of the village for the past one month, the police picked his son Zubair up to hush the matter, as they were being pressurised by local BJP ground workers,” Tyagi alleges.

Zubair is a minor – and he was arrested due to petty local politics, Irfan tells The Quint.

“They wanted to arrest me, but since I was not in the village at that time, I had gone to Purnia (Bihar) for a personal reason, so they arrested my son,” he adds.

Irfan claims that he returned to his village on 25 August, and went to meet his son Zubair on 27 August, but he wasn’t allowed. “They abused me and asked me to leave. I just went to give Zubair some clothes as he hadn’t changed his clothes in four days,” Irfan states.

Zubair isn’t physically fit as he often gets seizures, Irfan adds.

