Cops Blow a Hole Through Vivek Ramaswamy’s Iowa Fender Bender Story

Rachel Mummey/Reuters

2024 presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy said Thursday that he was the victim of an intentional attack by two protesters who he claimed had driven their vehicle into an unoccupied campaign car at a coffee shop in Iowa near where he was campaigning. But police there told a different story—saying their investigation turned up “no evidence to substantiate” the idea that the driver intentionally hit the campaign’s rental vehicle. “[The driver] stated she was not in the area to protest, she did not know who the vehicle she struck belonged to, she did not intentionally back into the vehicle, and she did not flee the scene of the accident,” Grinnell police said in a statement. They were subsequently issued a summons for “unsafe backing.” Despite the police statement, Ramaswamy’s campaign said it stood by the initial narrative it had shared. “I’m very confident, as a witness,” his spokesperson told a reporter for the Des Moines Register.

Had a civil exchange with protestors today, right before two of them then got into their car & rammed it into ours. Those two should be held accountable, but the rest of the peaceful protestors shouldn’t be tarred by the behavior of two bad actors. https://t.co/AePWupLDEj — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) October 5, 2023

Read it at The Des Moines Register

Read more at The Daily Beast.