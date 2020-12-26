Cops Have 500 Leads in Nashville Christmas Day Bombing, Nearby Home Raided

Metro Nashville Police Department

Authorities said at a press conference on Saturday that federal agents are pursuing at least 500 leads in the investigation of an explosion that rocked downtown Nashville on Christmas Day, injuring three people and damaging dozens of historic buildings.

The vehicle detonated around 6:30 a.m. on Christmas morning in what police have called an “intentional act.” Officers responded to a call that shots were fired in the area, where they found an RV playing a recording warning that a bomb would detonate “in 15 minutes.” Police spokesperson Don Aaron called the six local officers who rushed to evacuate sleeping residents “heroes” for saving the lives of civilians.

CBS News reporter Jeff Pegues reported on Saturday that police had identified a person (or persons) of interest in connection with the explosion and reported a name that The Daily Beast was unable to immediately confirm. Authorities declined to confirm the details at Saturday’s briefing, even after the CBS News report, but said they were not looking for “another subject.”

Shortly afterward, Tennessean reporter Natalie Neysa Alund tweeted footage of local and federal agents at a home on Bakertown Road in Antioch for a “court authorized activity,” reporting that neighbors said an RV similar to the one in the explosion had been parked at the home in the past few weeks.

Officials at Saturday’s press conference did confirm that “we do have some activity going on in that area.” FBI public affairs officer Darrell DeBusk told the Tennessean that “information developed during the course of the investigation” led agents to the home.

Local and federal agents are here at a home for “court authorized activity” in the 100 block of Bakertown Road, an FBI spokesman here told me.

Neighbors said an RV similar to the one in the explosion was parked at the home within the last 2 weeks. #nashvillebombing #Nashville pic.twitter.com/s1VpiDdqOo — Natalie Neysa Alund (@nataliealund) December 26, 2020

A 61-year-old neighbor, Stephen Stone, told Alund that he saw the RV parked outside the two-story brick duplex recently.

Story continues

Authorities repeatedly emphasized one point throughout the briefing on Saturday: The city will continue to function, even as it remains under curfew and dealing with power outages.

“Nashville is safe,” said Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Doug Korneski added that authorities have “no indication” of secondary threats.

The Daily Beast previously reported that the FBI, who took over the investigation—with assistance from other federal agencies—pledged to “find out what happened today and bring those responsible to justice.” Korneski noted on Saturday that the FBI’s famous Behavioral Analysis Unit is involved in the investigation.

Drake said Friday night that “tissue that we believe could be remains” was found at the site but that he could not confirm yet what that meant.

During Saturday’s press conference, U.S. Attorney Donald Cochran called the explosion a “cowardly bombing” and a “heinous act.” He said investigators were going through the 500 leads and no arrests had yet been made. The scene was a “jigsaw puzzle” scattered across multiple city blocks, he added.

“I am confident in the team we have,” said Cochran. “We will find out the story of this individual or these individuals.”

MNPD, FBI & ATF investigating the 6:30 a.m. explosion on 2nd Ave N linked to a vehicle. This appears to have been an intentional act. Law enforcement is closing downtown streets as investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/YOfMTaKmTH — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 25, 2020

Drake said Saturday that all agencies were working to clear the crime scene as quickly as possible. To locals worried about their properties in the area, Drake said: “Just know that your businesses are safe. We have law enforcement officers at each corner to protect the area.”

On Saturday, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced that he asked the White House for federal assistance, citing the “severity and magnitude” of the explosion that he noted damaged 41 businesses. Lee also said that he toured the site, tweeting that the damage was “shocking,” and calling it “a miracle that no residents were killed.”

“I continue to pray for those who sustained injuries from the blast,” said Lee.

An AT&T central office was also affected by the blast, with one fire reigniting overnight, leading to an evacuation of the building, CBS News reported. As such, on Saturday, there were still many residents without power and out-of-service emergency systems in Tennessee. Several police departments said the outage was affecting 911 calls.

Due to the ongoing AT&T outage across Davidson County, all communication with the DCSO is disrupted. This includes inmate phones and visitation. — Nashville Sheriff (@NashSheriff) December 26, 2020

“Our teams continue to work around the clock on recovery efforts from yesterday morning's explosion in Nashville,” the company said in a statement on Saturday. “We have two portable cell sites operating in downtown Nashville with numerous additional portable sites being deployed in the Nashville area and in the region.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.