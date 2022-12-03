Copper wire theft leaves 4,000 customers without power in Colchester, Cumberland counties

Nova Scotia Power has had a number of copper wire thefts in recent years. (CBC - image credit)

Over 4,000 Nova Scotia Power customers in Colchester and Cumberland counties are without power following the theft of copper wire at a substation in Debert.

The outage, which started around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, is affecting customers in an area from Lower Wentworth to Lower Onslow, according to the utility's outage map.

The utility has an estimated restoration time of 6 p.m.

There have been a number of outages caused by thefts in recent years, including outages in Parrsboro and the Halifax area this year.

Nova Scotia Power

In an email, the utility said crews are working to restore power to those affected.

