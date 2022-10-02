Copper Mountain Mining Corporation's (TSE:CMMC) market cap touched CA$329m last week, benefiting both individual investors who own 56% as well as institutions

A look at the shareholders of Copper Mountain Mining Corporation (TSE:CMMC) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual investors with 56% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Following a 15% increase in the stock price last week, individual investors profited the most, but institutions who own 40% stock also stood to gain from the increase.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Copper Mountain Mining, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Copper Mountain Mining?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Copper Mountain Mining already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Copper Mountain Mining's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Copper Mountain Mining is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is ICM Limited, with ownership of 17%. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 9.5% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 3.0% by the third-largest shareholder. Gilmour Clausen, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Copper Mountain Mining

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Copper Mountain Mining Corporation. As individuals, the insiders collectively own CA$14m worth of the CA$329m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 56% of Copper Mountain Mining. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Copper Mountain Mining .

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

