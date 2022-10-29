Coperni's FW22 Swipe Bag Campaign Is Modeled by Babies

Coperni -- the brand that took Paris Fashion Week by storm by spray-painting a dress onto Bella Hadid -- has launched a Fall/Winter 2022 campaign for its bestselling Swipe Bag.

Shot by Oliver Hadlee Pearch with styling by Helena Tejedor, art direction by Kevin Tekinel and Charles Levai, production by Farago Projects and post-production by ALY STUDIO, the imagery highlights the handbag modeled by babies. Titled "Coming of Age," the campaign stars toddlers Kobi, Ethan and Isla holding Coperni's micro-mini version of the bag, in addition to larger iterations.

The launch comes shortly after Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant's show at PFW, which focused on innovation. Over the past few years, the Swipe Bag has become one of the Parisian label's most recognizable, as spotted on stars like Dua Lipa, Doja Cat and Kylie Jenner. In November 2021, the brand tapped Maisie Wilen to design customizable, sustainable iterations of the handbag, later dubbed the "Crocs of handbags" for its Jibbitz-like features.

The Swipe Bag was first launched in 2019 as part of Coperni's rebranding and has since gained a cult following.

See the "Coming of Age" campaign above