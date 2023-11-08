Copenhagen vs Manchester United LIVE: Champions League team news and line-ups as Marcus Rashford starts

Manchester United travel to Denmark to face Copenhagen in the Champions League group stages tonight in a must-win fixture in Group A.

The Red Devils come into the match sitting third in the table behind leaders Bayern Munich and second-placed Galatasaray. Those clubs face each other in this evening’s other Group A clash.

Harry Maguire’s header and Andre Onana’s last ditch penalty save ensured Erik ten Hag’s men defeated Copenhagen last time out in the Champions League but United have dipped in form since. Two embarrassing 3-0 defeats to Manchester City and Newcastle mounted pressure on the manager but the ended that poor run with a fortunate 1-0 victory over Fulham on Saturday.

Should United pick up anything less than three points this evening they will face an uphill battle to progress through the group. Beating Copenhagen would be a big step in settling the side into a winning mindset but defeat would raise more questions about the leadership group.

Copenhagen host Manchester United in the Champions League with kick off at 8pm

United defeated the Danish side 1-0 in dramatic clash at Old Trafford

Three points would give United a realistic chance of reaching the knockout rounds

Man Utd XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Evans, Maguire, Dalot; Eriksen, McTominay; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

Manchester United team changes

Erik ten Hag makes just on change to the team that defeated Fulham 1-0 in the Premier League at the weekend. Marcus Rashford returns to the starting XI with Antony dropping to the bench.

Rafael Varane and Victor Lindelof are both named as substitutes.

Manchester United line-up

Man Utd XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Evans, Maguire, Dalot; Eriksen, McTominay; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

Subs: Bayindir, Heaton, Lindelof, Reguilon, Varane, Amrabat, Forson, Hannibal, Mount, Pellistri, Antony, Martial

United boosted by Lindelof return

Defender Victor Lindelof is back in the squad for tonight’s match having also missed Saturday’s game at Fulham.

Elsewhere, Aaron Wan-Bissaka could make his first European appearance of the season after recovering from injury while the could be some action for 19-year-old Omari Forson who has travelled with the team.

Casemiro is sidelined with a hamstring issue while defenders Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are long term absentees.

Rashford ready to face Copenhagen

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says that Marcus Rashford is 100% ready to face Copenhagen tonight after the forward missed United’s Premier League win over Fulham at the weekend.

The 26-year-old picked up a knock in training which kept him out of the last match but has returned to United’s squad for their trip to Denmark.

Rashford is part of a struggling forward line for the Red Devils having only scored one goal in 14 games so far but Ten Hag is backing him to return to form.

“100%. (He) missed one game with a small knock.” answered Ten Hag when asked if Rashford will be ready to go. "He’s investing hard work in training to get back into form,

"Marcus is very committed to Manchester United."

Manchester United receive devastating Casemiro injury update

Casemiro is set to miss a key stretch of Manchester United’s season after Erik ten Hag revealed the midfielder will be sidelined with a hamstring injury until after Christmas.

The 31-year-old midfielder has struggled for form and fitness in his second season since his eye-catching switch to Old Trafford from Real Madrid.

Casemiro sustained an ankle injury on Brazil duty last month and returned against Newcastle last Wednesday, only to be taken off at half-time of the 3-0 Carabao Cup defeat.

It looks as though tonight’s hosts are ready for the game. Will Copenhagen shock Erik ten Hag’s men or can Man Utd make it back-to-back wins?

Copenhagen vs Manchester United prediction

Despite Manchester United’s recent form, it is still hard to look past them against the team bottom of Group A. Copenhagen will put up a strong fight and could challenge United’s shaky defence but Erik ten Hag’s men will come good and keep their Champions League campaign on track.

Copenhagen 1-2 Manchester United.

Copenhagen vs Man Utd predicted line-ups

FC Copenhagen XI: Grabara; Ankersen, Vavro, Diks, Jelert; Lerager, Falk, Goncalves; Elyounoussi, Claesson, Achouri

Manchester United XI: Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Evans, Dalot, McTominay, Eriksen, Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Garnacho, Hojlund

Man Utd early team news

Manchester United have had a host of injury issues so far this season, and the club are likely to continue to be without Casemiro for the match, but Marcus Rashford could be included in the squad after only being ruled out of the Fulham game by a late fitness test.

Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez and Amad Diallo are all on the long-term injury list however and will not be included.

How to watch Copenhagen vs Manchester United

Manchester United take on FC Copenhagen in the Uefa Champions League on Wednesday 8 November at 8pm GMT at the Parken Stadium.

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 with coverage starting at 7pm GMT, TNT Sports can be streamed via the Discovery+ app.

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Champions League action as Manchester United travel to Copenhagen for a crucial clash that could decide whether they remain in the European top-flight.

United defeated the Danish side 1-0 at Old Trafford thanks to Harry Maguire’s headed effort and Andre Onana’s late penalty save. Another victory is a must this evening and could see the Red Devils move up to second in the table should they pull it off.

Copenhagen proved that they are more than a match for United though and will be difficult to break down at home. Marcus Rashford could return to help United’s cause and Harry Maguire is fit to start after taking a knock to the head against Fulham at the weekend.

We’ll have all the updates, team news and match action throughout the night so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 8pm.