Lazio v Bayern Munich LIVE: Champions League team news and line-ups as Harry Kane set to start

Bayern Munich travel to Lazio in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash this evening.

On the domestic front, Bayern’s bid for a 12th consecutive Bundesliga title has hit the rocks somewhat and they suffered a damaging 3-0 defeat to Leverkusen at the weekend, leaving them trailing their league-leading rivals by five points. Bayern only managed one shot on target in the game, the first time that has happened in eight years.

Bundesliga top scorer Harry Kane was also kept quiet in the clash, in an otherwise prolific season where he has scored 28 goals and provided eight assists in all competitions. He has also scored four goals in six Champions League matches and will look to fire his side into the quarter-finals as he seeks the first trophy of his career.

Bayern romped away with 16 points from a possible 18 in their Champions League group, which included Manchester United, while Lazio – who currently lie eighth in Serie A – came second behind Atletico Madrid in Group C.

Follow all the action from the last-16 clash below and get the latest odds and tips here:

Lazio v Bayern Munich - Champions League updates

Harry Kane’s Bayern Munich travel to Lazio for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT, live on TNT Sports and the Discovery+ app

Bayern suffered a damaging 3-0 defeat to Leverkusen at the weekend while Lazio are 8th in Serie A

SS Lazio - FC Bayern München

Everything you need to know about Lazio v Bayern Munich

17:55 , Luke Baker

Bayern Munich travel to Lazio in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday.

The Bavarian club have been utterly dominant in Germany in recent matches, but were left short at the weekend as league leaders Bayer Leverkusen extended their points advantage at the top of the table to five. Bayern only managed one shot on target, the first time that has happened in eight years.

Bundesliga top scorer Harry Kane was also kept quiet in the clash, in an otherwise prolific season where he has scored 28 goals and provided eight assists in all competitions. He also scored four goals in six Champions League matches.

Story continues

Bayern finished top of their Champions League group, while Lazio finished second, four points behind Atletico Madrid.

Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:

Is Lazio vs Bayern Munich on TV? How to watch Champions League fixture

Lazio v Bayern Munich - Champions League updates

17:54 , Luke Baker

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Lazio v Bayern Munich in the Champions League round of 16.

Stick with us for full live coverage of the clash in Rome.