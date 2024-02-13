Copenhagen vs Man City LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest score, updates today after De Bruyne goal

Copenhagen vs Manchester City - LIVE!

Man City continue the defence of their Champions League crown as they travel to face Copenhagen in the first leg of their last-16 tie. Pep Guardiola’s side finally got over the line in Europe last season, beating Inter Milan in the final, and they are favourites to go back-to-back.

As ever, the turn of the year has kicked City into gear and they are now on a ten-match winning run in all competitions. It is an ominous sign for rivals in England and across Europe, and it is now seven years since City last failed to make it to at least the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva return to the starting lineup tonight, while Erling Haaland leads the line.

Copenhagen finished second behind Bayern Munich in Group A and beat Manchester United on home soil, but this is by far their toughest test to date. The Danish side earned a goalless draw with City last season in the group stage, having been beaten 5-0 at the Etihad. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Copenhagen vs Man City latest news

GOAL! De Bruyne gives City early lead

How to watch: TNT Sports

Copenhagen team news: Roony on the bench

Man City team news: De Bruyne and Silva start

Standard Sport prediction: Man City win

Copenhagen 0-1 Man City

20:22 , Matt Verri

21 mins: There it is. City smash the ball out of play and now the change will be made, Doku on for Grealish.

So frustrating for Grealish, who had actually made a pretty bright start to the match.

Copenhagen 0-1 Man City

20:20 , Matt Verri

20 mins: Grealish looks absolutely gutted after trudging off. Looks like he is going to come back on, but Doku is warming up.

Could be a very brief return to the pitch, for Grealish.

Copenhagen 0-1 Man City

20:18 , Matt Verri

18 mins: Concern here though for Grealish, making his first start in a month.

Drifts inside with the ball, pokes it to a team-mate and then falls to the floor, immediately waving his hand to the bench.

Story continues

Physios are on, but his night could be over.

Copenhagen 0-1 Man City

20:17 , Matt Verri

16 mins: Ake dinks a ball in behind, too much on it for Haaland.

Grabara can claim in goal - a touch for Copenhagen! Six seconds later, City have it back.

Copenhagen 0-1 Man City

20:14 , Matt Verri

13 mins: This already feels like it could be a very long night for Copenhagen. They can’t get near the ball.

Home fans making plenty of noise, but it’s having no real impact.

De Bruyne swings a superb ball into the middle, inches too high for Haaland.

GOAL! Copenhagen 0-1 Man City | Kevin De Bruyne 10'

20:11 , Matt Verri

Well that has been coming!

De Bruyne played in behind, relatively tight angle but it’s a brilliant finish. Passes it into the far corner.

Copenhagen 0-0 Man City

20:09 , Matt Verri

9 mins: Good footwork from Grealish, wins a free-kick for the visitors in a great position, Just outside the area, perfect angle for a right-footer. De Bruyne standing over it.

De Bruyne... fires a shot straight into the wall.

Copenhagen 0-0 Man City

20:07 , Matt Verri

6 mins: Copenhagen have barely had a kick, it’s all City.

Bit of frustration already from Stones, who clatters into Stones. Just a free-kick.

It’s taken quickly, stood up to the back post by Silva. Dias’ header is parried straight out, Ake can’t turn the rebound home from two yards out.

Copenhagen 0-0 Man City

20:04 , Matt Verri

3 mins: Big chance!

Ake clips the ball into the middle, De Bruyne completely free and he heads wide from six yards out.

Didn’t make enough contact, flicked well wide in the end. Had to score really.

Copenhagen 0-0 Man City

20:02 , Matt Verri

2 mins: Loud boos as City knock the ball around confidently. Think the home fans might get bored of that before City get bored of having possession.

Maybe not. Walker goes long, to nobody in particular and there are cheers around the stadium.

KICK-OFF!

20:00 , Matt Verri

We’re up and running in the first leg!

Here we go!

19:55 , Matt Verri

Stadium is bouncing, Copenhagen fans making themselves heard after so long away. Scarves waving, every other person seems to have a drum.

Players are out onto the pitch.

Neestrup: We're facing best team in the world

19:50 , Matt Verri

Copenhagen boss Jacob Neestrup has been speaking about the challenge facing his side, as they go from two months without a competitive fixture into facing the Champions League holders.

“The advantage is of course there is a hunger to play a game like this,” he says.

“The disadvantage is we go from our training camp straight into this. We've done everything we could to make our training games as competitive as we could.

“Of course, it's difficult to go from the training pitch to the playing the best team in the world."

Pre-match thoughts from Pep Guardiola

19:44 , Matt Verri

“We have seen what Copenhagen can do against Manchester United and Galatasaray in a really tough group. When I saw what they did I thought 'wow'.

"They will be starving to compete and full of energy. I don't know what their rhythm will be like but hopefully we will be at a good level to compete.

"We have to be prepared mentally. We have to be ready to suffer as it will be a tight game. Normally, my gut doesn't lie to me."

(Action Images via Reuters)

Final in London...

19:39 , Matt Verri

The Champions League final will be held at Wembley on June 1.

Could we have Manchester City vs Arsenal in London? Fair to say there’s a bit more confidence in the chances of one of those sides than the other...

Copenhagen back in competitive action

19:29 , Matt Verri

Just the 63 days since Copenhagen’s last competitive match!

That was the win over Galatasaray in December, booking their place in the last-16 of the Champions League.

Been a long winter break since then - could well be a bit rusty, despite some recent friendles.

Another upset in Copenhagen?

19:20 , Matt Verri

Copenhagen were only narrowly beaten at home by Bayern Munich earlier this season, having taken the lead, and they beat Manchester United in a thrilling clash.

The Danish side are certainly capable of holding their own on home soil, even if tonight is a significant step up.

City looking to take charge

19:12 , Matt Verri

Almost regardless of the result tonight, Man City will be confident of getting the job done in the second leg on home soil.

Pep Guardiola will want his side to take charge of the tie in Denmark though, to give him options to rotate at the Etihad.

That second leg, on March, comes three days after a Manchester derby and just before a potentially decisive trip to Anfield.

(Getty Images)

Copenhagen team news

19:04 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Grabara, Vavro, McKenna, Diks, Jelert, Mattsson, Falk, Diogo Goncalves, Elyounoussi, Claesson, Achouri.

Subs: Runarsson, Buur, Sorensen, Larsson, Cornelius, Oskarsson, Ankersen, Meling, Clem, Hojlund, Roony, Froholdt

Grealish one of four changes

18:57 , Matt Verri

Jack Grealish starts for Man City tonight - rare chance for him to impress.

Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Kyle Walker all come back into the side, while Nathan Ake gets the nod at left-back. Josko Gvardiol not in the squad.

Erling Haaland leads the line, fresh off of scoring a brace at the weekend.

(Getty Images)

Man City team news

18:49 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Dias, Ake, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Foden, Grealish, Haaland

Subs: Ortega Moreno, Carson, Doku, Alvarez, Akanji, Nunes, Bobb, Wright, Susoho, Lewis

Premier League representation halved

18:40 , Matt Verri

There are only two Premier League clubs left in the Champions League.

Newcastle and Manchester United both failed to make it out of their groups, finishing bottom as they crashed out of Europe completely.

English flag is being flown by City and Arsenal, who face Porto in the last-16.

(AP)

Familiar rivals...

18:31 , Matt Verri

These two team met in the group-stage of the Champions League last season.

It was a goalless draw in Copenhagen, so we won’t focus on the highlights of that, but City hammered the Danish side 5-0 at the Etihad.

City perfect in Europe

18:22 , Matt Verri

City absolutely cruised through their group to reach the last-16.

Six matches, six wins, 18 goals scored in the process. RB Leipzig, Young Boys and Red Star Belgrade were all swept aside.

Can Copenhagen slow the City charge, starting tonight in the first leg? Big, big ask.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Guardiola dismisses treble talk

18:13 , Matt Verri

Can Man City win the the treble again? Pep Guardiola gives them a 0.01% chance.

He said “It’s a fairytale. It’s more complicated than that. We have 99.99% possibility that we are not going to win the treble because it has never been done.

“So the chances to do it again are like this. If it was easy, another team – United at that time – would do it again. What I like is the satisfaction of the celebration at Luton Town when we were in trouble or beating Brentford when we didn’t last season.

“The players know how difficult it is and how difficult it will be. What I like is that we are still there and hopefully we arrive in March and April with the same feeling to fight for the titles in May. This is the target.”

(REUTERS)

Stage is set!

18:03 , Matt Verri

It’s a cloudy night in Copenhagen...

Standard Sport prediction

17:56 , Matt Verri

City haven’t been particularly thrilling away from home in Europe in a while but look strong favourites for a routine victory in this kind of form.

Man City to win 3-0.

Man City team news

17:49 , Matt Verri

Pep Guardiola has recently welcomed back Erling Haaland, John Stones and Manuel Akanji from spells on the sidelines, all three of whom played in the weekend win over Everton.

City were even able to rest a handful of star players at the Etihad Stadium ahead of this trip to Denmark.

Kyle Walker, Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva can all expect to return to the starting line-up with Stones, Matheus Nunes and Jeremy Doku the most likely candidates to drop to the bench.

Guardiola will have to decide whether to risk Ruben Dias, who is one yellow card away from a one-game ban, although City may end up preferring the Portuguese defender to serve a possible suspension in the last-16 second leg rather than during the quarter-finals.

Predicted Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol; Rodri, De Bruyne; Silva, Alvarez, Foden; Haaland

(AFP via Getty Images)

Copenhagen team news

17:43 , Matt Verri

Lukas Lerager is suspended for the hosts, while Davit Khocholava and Theo Sander are injured.

Birger Meling is also a doubt, though former Arsenal goalkeeper Alex Runarsson and ex-Nottingham Forest defender Scott McKenna may feature.

How to watch Copenhagen vs Man City

17:38 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage starts at 7pm GMT ahead of the 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action right here with us!

Good evening!

17:32 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Copenhagen vs Man City.

The Champions League is back, as the serious business of the knockout stages gets up and running.

City, unsurprisingly, are the favourites to defend their European crown.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 8pm GMT from the Parken Stadium.